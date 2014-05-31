Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With a seven-game hitting streak coming into play Friday, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke moved hot-hitting left fielder Khris Davis up to the No. 5 spot in his lineup.

Davis came through again, doubling twice in four at-bats with an RBI and two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to eight games and boost his batting average to .257, his best mark since April 16.

He’d been mired in a lengthy slump, especially at home, but a pep talk from manager Ron Roenicke and a few mechanical adjustments have Davis showing the form that impressed the Brewers enough late last season to move Ryan Braun across the outfield and start him in left.

“It’s more of a mentality thing as far as confidence-wise,” Davis said. “Like I said, I just found something I believe in, and I‘m going to hold onto it as long as it works. ... It was only a matter of time before I found something in my swing. It’s a roller coaster of a ride when you go through those struggles, but it feels comfortable now.”

During his hitting streak, Davis is 14-for-31 at the plate with four home runs and eight RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-22

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-4, 2.12 ERA) vs. Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-3, 3.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez will travel north this weekend to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin, where manager Ron Roenicke said he ideally would like to see Ramirez play five or six innings. Ramirez has been sidelined since May 11 with a strained left hamstring.

--LF Khris Davis moved up to the fifth spot in Ron Roenicke’s lineup and hit a pair of doubles, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Davis is 14-for-31 with four home runs and eight RBIs during his streak.

--CF Carlos Gomez singled and walked, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He’s 18-for-40 with two home runs and 10 RBIs during his streak and in seven games since moving into the cleanup spot, Gomez is batting .481 with a home run and eight RBIs.

--RF Ryan Braun collected three hits Friday, including his first home run of the season at Miller Park. He also drove in three runs to give him 707 for his career, which is good for fourth on the Brewers’ all-time list. Braun is 24-for-77 with five doubles and 10 RBIs at home this season.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang threw allowed one hit and struck out one batter, throwing a scoreless eighth inning Friday against the Cubs. The 21-year-old Rule V pick has appeared in seven games this season and two of his three scoreless outings have come against the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are, no question (a different team offensively). Everybody’s swinging the bat well and there’s no doubt when everybody’s hitting like this and there are mistakes made, we’re not missing like we were earlier.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19. He worked out on the field May 27-28, and he will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin the weekend of May 31.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. He experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer