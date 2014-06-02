Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

Brewers’ Lohse quick and effective

MILWAUKEE -- Fans look at the box score and check out the basic stats. Sports writers look at time of game.

Both groups have to be happy with Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Lohse these days.

Lohse recorded his first complete game of the season Sunday, blanking the Chicago Cubs 9-0 in a tidy two hours and 18 minutes - and the two are not coincidental, according to manager Ron Roenicke.

“He doesn’t walk around the mound, he gets right back on it and wants the ball,” Roenicke says. “He’s throwing and just keeps coming at you. Because he can mix speeds and hit spots with all his pitches, it’s a very uncomfortable feeling because you never really know what’s coming.”

Lohse (7-1) won his seventh consecutive decision by holding the Cubs to three hits while striking out six.

His only loss this season came April 1, when he allowed three runs on five hits over seven innings in a 5-2 loss. Since then, Lohse is 7-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 11 starts.

“I think I was pretty consistent last year too, I just had a really bad May,” Lohse said. “I had some issues going on. Take May out of it, where I think I had like a 6 ERA, I felt pretty consistent last year. Go back a couple years, I finally figured out what I need to do to be successful, go out there and execute it every time. For me, staying in the moment, not caring what the score is, the count is, just making a pitch.”

Lohse joined the Brewers in the final days of spring training last season but made an immediate impression on the coaching staff and his teammates, especially the younger pitchers.

With a year under his belt, Lohse has taken on more of a leadership role this season, and many in the clubhouse credit his presence with the Brewers’ pitchers’ strong start to the season.

”He’s been around for so long,“ catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. ”He’s been doing this a long time. He sets a good example for what you need to do in a baseball game to get hitters out. And the best part about it is his stuff is not overwhelmingly nasty. It’s not. He just locates. And he mixes. That’s all it’s about and that’s what he does. He doesn’t have a power slider, he doesn’t have a power curve ball.

Nothing that he has is overpowering. It’s just all located.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-22

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-4, 4.83 ERA) vs. Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson (4-4, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Scooter Gennett had three hits, including his first home run of the season, in Milwaukee’s 9-0 victory over the Cubs Sunday. Gennett also doubled twice Sunday and is batting .283 on the season.

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Sunday as he began a minor-league rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin. Ramirez also played four innings at third base but the game was postponed due to rain. He is expected to play again Monday -- weather permitting -- and rejoin the Brewers Wednesday in Minnesota. Ramirez has been out since May 11 with a strained left hamstring.

--RHP Kyle Lohse needed just 93 pitches to record his -- and the Brewers’ -- first complete game of the season. Lohse held the Cubs to just three hits without a walk over nine shutout innings, striking out six. Since taking the loss in his first start of the season, Lohse is 7-0 with a 2.55 ERA.

--RF Ryan Braun hit his second home run in three days Sunday and finished the Brewers’ three-game series against the Cubs 5-for-10 at the plate with five RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I talk about how goofy this game is, I can’t figure it out. I figured it was going to be a low-scoring game today. It’s hard to figure out what’s going to happen in these games. That’s why it’s so fun day-to-day not knowing what’s going to happen.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke after a 9-0 win over Chicago and Jeff Samardzija on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) began a minor league rehab assignment June 1 with Class A Wisconsin. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19. He worked out on the field May 27-28

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) received a cortisone shot May 27 but has not resumed a throwing program as of June 1. He went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. He experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer