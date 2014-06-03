Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- All signs point toward Aramis Ramirez returning to the Brewers this week.

Out since May 11 with a strained left hamstring, the veteran third baseman completed a two-game minor league rehab assignment and is expected to work out with the Brewers Tuesday before being activated Wednesday in Minnesota.

Ramirez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and played four innings at third base in a rain-suspended contest Sunday and was the Timber Rattlers’ designated hitter Monday, finishing the day 2-for-4.

Ramirez will likely fill the same role upon his return. The Brewers face the Twins at Target Field, an American League park, and manager Ron Roenicke said he’s likely to use Ramirez as the DH for at least one game.

“We’re thinking DH but we’ll talk about it when he gets back,” Roenicke said. “We’ll see where he is. That’s what we’d like to do, DH him the first game and then we’ll see.”

Roenicke still isn’t sure how he would rearrange the lineup once Ramirez, usually the team’s cleanup hitter, returns.

Milwaukee’s offense has been clicking on all cylinders since Roenicke juggled the order and moved center fielder Carlos Gomez into the No. 4 spot with shortstop Jean Segura leading off and right fielder Ryan Braun moving up one spot to No. 2.

“When we’re swinging well, it’s nice to have a lot of guys who we want to put up at the start of the order,” Roenicke said. “So that is a good thing.”

Ramirez was batting .252 with five home runs and 21 RBIs before the injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 3-3, 3.56 ERA) vs. Twins (RHP Samuel Deduno, 1-3, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/3B Mark Reynolds homered in the fifth inning Monday, increasing his team-leading total to 13 on the season. Reynolds is second on the team with 25 RBIs but also leads the Brewers with 63 strikeouts -- putting him among the top-10 National League batters.

--LHP Will Smith faced just one batter Monday but ended the inning by getting Twins SS Eduardo Escobar to bounce into a double play. Smith has gone 14 appearances (13 2/3 IP) without allowing a run.

--RHP Matt Garza put forth his best performance since his first start of the season. Garza threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and scattered six hits and two walks while striking out eight. Garza earned his first victory since May 5. He was 0-1 with a 4.68 ERA in his four starts since.

--3B Aramis Ramirez made his second minor league rehab appearance Monday and went 2-for-4 for Class-A Wisconsin. He’s expected to work out in Milwaukee Tuesday and be activated Wednesday when the Brewers open a two-game interleague series with the Twins at Target Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He came out with a great fastball, he located it well, it had life on it, his sliders were outstanding, and he threw good curveballs. I thought this was a really good game for him.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, talking about RHP Matt Garza, who threw 6 1/3 shutout innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19. He worked out on the field May 27-28, and he began a rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin on June 1. He played his second minor league rehab game June 2. He’s expected to work out in Milwaukee June 3 and be activated June 4.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27, but he had not resumed a throwing program as of June 1.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

===