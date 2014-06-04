Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Slumping right-hander Brandon Kintzler worked out with pitching coach Rick Kranitz before the Brewers’ game Tuesday against Minnesota, in the hopes of getting back on track.

Kintzler established himself last season as a top-notch setup man, posting a 2.69 ERA in a career-high 71 appearances.

He was off to a good start this year and didn’t allow a run in his first five innings of work as the Brewers bullpen dominated opponents through the season’s first month.

But a slightly strained rotator cuff landed Kintzler on the disabled list on April 9. He was back on schedule with no problems but Kintzler hasn’t been close to the same player since.

“I don’t have the sink I would like to have,” Kintzler said. “It’s mechanical. I’ve done some timing stuff and drills with (pitching coach Rick) Kranitz trying to slow things down instead of forcing the issue. I‘m trying to force the sink instead of letting it happen.”

In his last 16 appearances, Kintzler has given up eight earned runs in 13 2/3 innings of work for an ERA of 5.27 and opponents are hitting .357 off him.

Still, manager Ron Roenicke has expressed confidence in Kintzler -- something that that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

”I feel terrible that I’ve let the team down,“ Kintzler said. ”Hopefully I can and will get it going so I can help make it easier on some of the other guys who always have to come in. I want to do well for Ron, too, for having confidence in me.

“(Roenicke’s confidence) means a lot. If everyone was doubting you and you’re doubting yourself, you’re lost and you might as well not be here.”

Kintzler threw a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday, retiring the Twins in order.

“He missed with some pitches up but I thought he threw some good ones,” Roenicke said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 5-2, 4.03 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 3-5, 5.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada takes the mound Wednesday as the Brewers continue their interleague home-and-home series at Target Field. He struggled a bit in May, posting a 5.05 ERA in six starts, but benefitted from good run support and went 3-1 in those appearances. Estrada has struggled against the Twins in his career, going 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA in five appearances, including an 0-2 record and 6.00 ERA in two career starts.

--C Jonathan Lucroy got a day off Tuesday when the Brewers faced Minnesota at Miller Park. Lucroy has played in 53 of Milwaukee’s 58 games this season -- the second most on the team. Over his last 14 games, Lucroy is batting .393 with nine doubles and eight RBIs.

--3B Aramis Ramirez took ground balls, participated batting practice and ran the bases Tuesday as he prepares to rejoin the Brewers for the first time in nearly a month. Manager Ron Roenicke said Ramirez will likely be activated Wednesday and will DH for at least one game when the Brewers open a two-game interleague series at Minnesota, but the slugger probably won’t hit in his usual No. 4 spot right away.

--SS Jean Segura went 2-for-3 and scored Tuesday and is batting .333 (18-for-54) since moving into the leadoff spot 12 games ago. In the first inning of those games, Segura has seven hits and has scored seven times.

--UTIL Elian Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Tuesday, clearing the way for 3B Aramis Ramirez to return from the 15-day disabled list. In his second stint with the Brewers this season, Herrera appeared in 15 games and was 6-for-26 at the play with two doubles and 14 strikeouts. Overall, he’s appeared in 24 games for Milwaukee this season and was batting .226 before being sent back down.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had chances to put some runs on the board and still be in the ballgame. We had enough chances to be ahead in the ballgame. We’ve been doing a pretty good job offensively, so that is going to happen.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, of a Brewers team that had scored at least six runs in seven of their last eight games but were stymied Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19. He worked out on the field May 27-28, and he began a rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin on June 1. He played his second minor league rehab game June 2. He worked out with the team June 3 and is expected to be activated June 4.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27, but he had not resumed a throwing program as of June 1.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

