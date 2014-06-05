Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With third baseman Aramis Ramirez returning to the lineup Wednesday, the Brewers’ already potent lineup will get another critical cog back in the fold.

Ramirez homered in his first game back Wednesday, hitting a 413-foot shot in the seventh inning with two runners on to tie the game at 4-4. Milwaukee ended up losing the game 6-4.

Ramirez, who has been a staple in the cleanup spot in Milwaukee the last couple of years, may find it difficult to wrestle that spot away from center fielder Carlos Gomez, who has thrived there since being moved May 23. Ramirez batted fifth Wednesday.

“We talked about it when he came back, what we were going to do,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “Eventually, when he’s back right, we’re probably going to get him back to fourth. But with our offense going so well, I think we just keep it as is. I don’t know if it’s a couple days or a couple weeks or whatever (before) we may change it up.”

After losing five of six games in mid-May, Roenicke made major changes to a lineup that had won 20 games in April and got Milwaukee off to the best start in baseball. The Brewers have won seven of 11 since.

“Sometimes you change little things like that, where guys are hitting in the lineup, and it allows them to feel like they’re starting over, starting fresh, or just doing something different,” right fielder Ryan Braun said. “The game becomes so challenging sometimes when you’re doing the same thing every day and not having success. Sometimes you try something different and you’re able to find success with it.”

That flexibility has been one of the key ingredients to Milwaukee’s early success this season. Atop the National League Central Division by four games, the overall depth of the order has allowed it to flourish -- ranking among the top 10 in baseball in virtually every offensive category.

“I think this is probably the best lineup I’ve been a part of,” Braun said. “I think the key to our success is our depth. Up and down the lineup, there (are) a lot of guys that can drive the ball, guys that can run. Plate discipline isn’t one of our strengths; we don’t walk a whole lot. But overall, we have pretty good depth.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-25

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-5, 2.73 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 2-6, 5.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez was activated off the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and was the Brewers’ designated hitter in Minneapolis. Normally Milwaukee’s cleanup hitter, Ramirez was penciled into the fifth spot Wednesday behind Carlos Gomez. Ramirez missed 22 games with a left hamstring injury. Ramirez homered in the seventh inning, his sixth of the season.

--RHP Marco Estrada gave up a three-run home run to Oswaldo Arcia in the fourth inning Wednesday, his 18th homer allowed this season -- most in the majors.

--3B Mark Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double, only his fourth two-bagger of the season and first that drove in a run.

--LHP Will Smith allowed one run in 1/3 inning, his first earned run since April 29. The winning hit was only the fifth hit by a left-handed batter against Smith this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t expect the guy to be perfect. He’s thrown the ball great and he’ll continue to throw the ball great.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on LHP Will Smith, who allowed his first earned run in over a month Wednesday against the Twins.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19. He worked out on the field May 27-28, and he began a rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin on June 1. He played his second minor league rehab game June 2. He worked out June 3 and was activated June 4.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27, but he had not resumed a throwing program as of June 1.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer