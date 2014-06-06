Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Milwaukee Brewers made history during the first round of the draft by selecting Hawaiian high school pitcher Kodi Medeiros.

By selecting Medeiros No. 12 overall, they made him the highest drafted left-handed hurler in team history. Medeiros also became the first Hawaiian prep player selected in the first two rounds of the draft since 2001, when both Bronson Sardinha and Brandon League were picked in the first two rounds.

Medeiros also became the highest-ever native Hawaiian to be drafted.

“It means a lot to Hawaii, to my family, to my friends that help me out as well as my adviser,” Medeiros said. “All the time and effort they put into me, I took that and I just wanted to make everyone proud. I just want Hawaii to be on the map, and I want scouts to know that Hawaii has talent.”

A Pepperdine recruit, the Brewers were blown away by Medeiros in a pre-draft workout at Miller Park in which his fastball reportedly touched 97 mph. He has consistently hit the mid-90s with the fastball and has an above-average slider and changeup that he also mixes in.

“Our scouts out there, Josh Belovsky and Corey Rodriguez, and I have seen this kid throughout last summer. He just came here and emphasized that he was a guy we were really high on,” said Brewers Scouting Director Bruce Seid. “No one ever said the workout was the end-all. But it certainly was the exclamation point.”

Medeiros said he models his game after San Francisco Giants starter Madison Bumgarner and Chicago White Sox lefty Chris Sale. His low-angle delivery adds movement to his off-speed stuff, keeping hitters off balance.

“I like the slot I throw from,” Medeiros said. “I’ve got good deception on the slot and my (velocity) is still up there even when I throw from that slot, so that’s why I do it. I‘m comfortable throwing from that slot.”

With their competitive balance selection, No. 41 overall, the Brewers selected shortstop Jacob Gatewood from Clovis High School in California. A Southern Cal recruit, Gatewood has requisite arm to stay at short, but at 6-foot-5, could move over to third if he continues to add bulk to his now-wiry 190-pound frame.

Where Gatewood will make his money is at the plate, where he has some of the best raw power of any prospect in the draft.

“The bat has a chance to be a really good bat,” Seid said. “It’s a ways to go, but all of the ingredients are there.”

In the second round, Milwaukee selected Missouri high school outfielder Monte Harrison. A 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete from Lee’s Summit, Mo., Harrison has committed to the University of Nebraska to play both baseball and football.

“When a guy plays multiple sports, you can see the athleticism,” Seid said. “Hitting a baseball is probably the hardest thing to do in any sport. But with his athleticism and the things he can do, it’s definitely worth giving the opportunity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 7-1, 2.60 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 0-2, 6.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta allowed four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings Thursday, but he earned the win against the Twins anyway. The victory was his first since May 2, a span of five starts. “Sometimes, you’re going to have games like that. But when you get the win, you’re always going to be happy,” Peralta said.

--CF Carlos Gomez’s three-run homer in the fourth inning was his 12th of the season. Gomez has a hit in 14 of his last 16 games, and he is batting .344 over that time. In 22 games against his former team, the Twins, Gomez is hitting .333 with five doubles, six homers and 16 RBIs.

--RF Ryan Braun, who went 3-for-5 Thursday, is hitting .400 over his past 12 games. He batted in the No. 2 spot in the batting order in 11 of those 12 games, and he has two homers and nine RBIs over that span.

--LF Khris Davis is heating up at the plate again. He went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, putting the Brewers ahead for the first time at 5-4 against the Twins. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games, producing a .388 average, six doubles and five homers over the last two weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The expectations on him are really good. I don’t ever want to put names to a player, but All-Star comparisons have come up on him.” -- Brewers scouting director Bruce Seid, on Milwaukee’s second-round draft pick, two-sport athlete Monte Harrison.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27, but he had not resumed a throwing program as of June 1.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer