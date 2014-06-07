Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Though the Milwaukee Brewers have been linked to free agent first baseman Kendrys Morales in various reports for months, they seem to have only lukewarm interest even though it no longer requires giving up a first-round draft pick in next year’s amateur draft as compensation for signing him.

Compensation was tied to Morales once he declined a $14.1-million qualifying offer from the Seattle Mariners last November. Now that the draft has started, Morales is free to sign without a team losing its top pick.

“There have been discussions but I wouldn’t say that there has been resolutions to those discussions,” assistant general manager Gord Ash said Friday night before the Brewers played the Pirates. “It’s just part of exploring options.”

The switch-hitting Morales batted .277 with 23 home runs in 156 games with the Seattle Mariners last season.

The National League Central-leading Brewers have used a combination of right-handed hitting Mark Reynolds and left-handed hitting Lyle Overbay this season. Reynolds is hitting .214 with 13 homers in 51 games and Overbay has a .213 batting average with two home runs in 47 games.

One question surrounding Morales is whether he could physically handle playing first base on a regular basis. He has been primarily a designated hitter since breaking his left ankle in 2010.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 3-4, 4.42 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-4, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings Friday night for Triple-A Nashville against Memphis in a Pacific Coast League game as he continues his rehab from offseason shoulder surgery. Gorzelanny has pitched nine times in the minor leagues and given up two runs in 14 innings. However, he is still feeling some stiffness in his shoulder and the Brewers do not think he will be ready to be activated from the disabled list when his 30-day rehab assignment ends next Friday.

--RHP Kyle Lohse’s seven-game winning streak, which the longest active one in the major leagues, ended Friday night with a 15-5 loss at Pittsburgh. Lohse was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in five-plus innings with one walk and two strikeouts in his first loss since April 1 in his season. He had pitched a three-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs in his previous start Sunday and had won six straight decisions against the Pirates, dating to 2011. Despite the loss, Lohse is 11-3 in his career against Pittsburgh.

--LF Khris Davis continued his hot hitting as he went 1-for-2 with a walk, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. In his last 16 games, Davis is hitting .379 with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

--RHP Matt Garza (3-4, 4.42) will start Saturday at Pittsburgh. He is 1-2 with a 4.36 ERA against the Pirates in six career starts. Garza did not factor in the decision in his only start against the Pirates this season, allowing six runs -- five earned -- in five innings on April 19 at Pittsburgh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I could go through it inning-by-inning as far as all the things that happened, but it was basically a game where nothing went right. They hit good pitches and they hit bad pitches. The best thing to do now is just look ahead to my next start.” -- Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse after a 15-5 loss to the Pirates on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25. His 30-day assignment is scheduled to end June 13 but the Brewers do not think he will be ready to be activated at that point as he is still feeling some stiffness in his shoulder.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27, but he had not resumed a throwing program as of June 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer