Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Milwaukee Brewers entered Tuesday with the best record in team history through 64 games. And they will enter Wednesday with the best record in team history through 65 games despite falling to the New York Mets, 6-2, in the first game of a three-game series Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The record-setting nature of the Brewers’ start is at least partially due to the franchise’s hiccup-filled history. This year is just the 17th time in 45 full seasons, discounting the strike-shortened 1981 campaign, that the Brewers were over .500 after 64 games.

Still, being 38-27 and four games up on St. Louis in the NL Central is no small feat for the Brewers, especially given that they finished 74-88 and 23 games out of first place last season.

And while the rest of the league may be surprised by the Brewers’ season-opening sprint -- they have been in first place for 76 days, the second-longest first-place run of any team this season and almost as many days as Milwaukee spent in first place during its division championship seasons in 1982 (89 days) and 2011 (100 days) -- manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday the Brewers sensed they were ready to return to contention when they departed Arizona at the end of the exhibition season.

“The confidence definitely gets better as you play well and the longer you do it,” Roenicke said. “But this is a pretty confident group. Coming out of spring training, they really did believe, that if we did things right, that we had a good chance.”

It’s been so far so good in that regard for the Brewers, who were hampered by injuries last season. Projected first baseman Corey Hart missed the entire season after a pair of knee surgeries while second baseman Rickie Weeks and third baseman Aramis Ramirez missed a combined 128 games due to hamstring and knee injuries, respectively. Only three starting pitchers -- right-handers Kyle Lohse, Wily Peralta and Yovani Gallardo -- made as many as 30 starts.

Right fielder and franchise player Ryan Braun, meanwhile, played in just 61 games due to a thumb injury before he was suspended for the final 65 games for his role in the Biogenesis scandal.

This year, the Brewers have gotten 15 homers and 46 RBIs out of first basemen Lyle Overbay and Mark Reynolds. Second baseman Scooter Gennett, who has 17 extra-base hits in 187 at-bats, moved into the leadoff spot Tuesday while Ramirez (.250, six homers, 26 RBIs) and Braun (.299, nine homers, 33 RBIs) have been solid.

Add into the equation All-Star caliber seasons from center fielder Carlos Gomez (.308 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs) and catcher Jonathan Lucroy (.335 with four homers and 27 RBIs), as well as an Opening Day rotation that has made all but one of the Brewers’ 65 starts, and Milwaukee has a first-place team through 65 games for just the third time ever.

“We knew everything was going to have to go right with this team -- meaning (few) injuries, everybody playing up to their capability,” Roenicke said. “Not having super years, just playing up to their capabilities. And they have so far.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-5, 3.03 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-2, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta will look to stop a two-start slide when he takes the mound for the Brewers on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Peralta notched the win in his most recent outing last Thursday despite allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings as the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins, 8-5. He has allowed 10 runs over 10 2/3 innings in his last two appearances, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 2.12 to 3.03 -- the first time Peralta’s ERA has been north of 3.00 since his first start of the year. The win last Thursday snapped a five-start winless streak for Peralta. This will be Peralta’s second appearance against the Mets. He had one of his best games as big leaguer on Sept. 16, 2012, when he twirled eight innings of two-hit shutout ball to earn the win as the Brewers beat the Mets, 3-0.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) received good news Tuesday, when an MRI on his elbow came back clean. Manager Ron Roenicke said Thornburg’s MRI still needs to be read by a radiologist but that there appeared to be no tears, which means Tommy John surgery is not a consideration. Thornburg went on the disabled list June 7 after posting a 3-1 record with a 4.25 ERA in 27 relief appearances.

--RHP Marco Estrada’s rotation spot may be in jeopardy after he took the loss for the Brewers Tuesday night, when he gave up six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings as the Brewers fell to the Mets, 6-2. All four men Estrada walked came around to score on a pair of homers -- a two-run shot by second baseman Daniel Murphy in the second and a grand slam by catcher Taylor Teagarden in the sixth, when Estrada walked the bases loaded. Estrada has walked 15 in 29 2/3 innings over his last six starts, a stretch in which he has posted a 6.67 ERA. Manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday night he didn’t know if Estrada would take his next turn in the rotation. “Six runs on two homers and four hits?” Roenicke said. “Those numbers, they don’t add up real well.”

--1B Lyle Overbay had a pair of hits for the Brewers Tuesday night, including an RBI double in the fourth inning of a 6-2 loss to the Mets. Overbay was the only player in the game to record two hits. He is hitting .227 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 128 at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know. We’ll have to talk about it.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, talking about whether struggling RHP Marco Estrada would remain in the rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI that showed no structural damage on June 10.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25. His 30-day assignment is scheduled to end June 13, and the Brewers hope he will be ready to be activated at that point.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6 but had yet to resume a throwing program as of June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Mike Fiers

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer