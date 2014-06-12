Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke already knows he has three-fifths of a playoff-caliber rotation in veteran right-handers Kyle Lohse, Yovani Gallardo and right-hander Matt Garza.

Whether the Brewers can complete a nearly wire-to-wire run atop the NL Central will depend largely on the performance of the two less proven members of the rotation, right-handers Marco Estrada and Wily Peralta.

While Estrada struggled in a series-opening loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday, Peralta made the Brewers feel much better about their chances Wednesday, earning the win after allowing one run over 6 1/3 strong innings in Milwaukee’s 3-1 victory over the Mets at Citi Field.

The win snapped a mini-slump for Peralta -- who allowed 10 runs over 10 1/3 innings in his previous two starts and walked 11 batters over 21 2/3 innings in his last four starts --and provided evidence of his ace-caliber talent.

“He’s got a big upside on what he can do,” Roenicke said. “Wily can be a guy that can roll off eight, 10 straight wins. He’s got that kind of stuff -- dominating stuff.”

Peralta was regularly clocked at 97 mph Wednesday, when he gave up four hits and one walk while striking out three as he lowered his ERA to 2.90, the best amongst Brewers starters.

“I thought he pitched today instead of fighting through things and just trying to throw as hard as he could,” Roenicke said. “He still had a great fastball, but I thought he pitched better today. He was under control better, thought his emotions were better. I liked what he did.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 7-2, 3.27 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-3, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse will look to bounce back from his worst start as a member of the Brewers when he takes the mound Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Lohse took the loss last Friday, when he gave up eight runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings as the Brewers fell to the Pirates, 15-5. The outing raised Lohse’s ERA from 2.60 to 3.27. It was the first time he gave up eight runs in a start since Sept. 1, 2012, and the first time he surrendered eight earned runs since Aug. 23, 2011. Prior to last Friday, Lohse allowed more than three runs just once in 12 starts this season. Lohse is 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets. He last faced the Mets on June 4, 2012, when Lohse, pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals, didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run over six innings in the Cardinals’ 5-4 win at Citi Field.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) is due to end his 30-day rehab assignment Thursday, but manager Ron Roenicke said Wednesday he isn’t sure if the Brewers will activate Gorzelanny on Friday or keep him in the minors, presumably on a new rehab assignment. Gorzelanny is 0-1 with a 1.15 ERA in 10 rehab appearances. He last pitched Monday, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Nashville.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. Thornburg was told Tuesday that an MRI showed no damage to his ligament and that Tommy John surgery was not required. He went on the disabled list June 7 after posting a 3-1 record with a 4.25 ERA in 27 relief appearances.

--C Jonathan Lucroy continued his torrid season Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI groundout in the Brewers’ 3-1 victory over the Mets. Lucroy’s eighth three-hit game of the season and his 25th multi-hit effort lifted his average to .341, second in the National League behind Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki (.356). He has hit in seven straight games, a stretch in which he is batting .464 (13-for-28).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I always talk about those games that we need to win and we’ve got to win. I know I used four (relievers) there, probably could have gone with (starter) Wily longer, could have gone with (reliever) Zach Duke longer. There’s some things I could have done, but I wanted to win this game.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after the Brewers’ 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25. His 30-day assignment is scheduled to end June 13, and the Brewers are unsure if he will be ready to be activated at that point.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6 but had yet to resume a throwing program as of June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Mike Fiers

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer