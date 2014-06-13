Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The good news for the Milwaukee Brewers is they completed a winning road trip Thursday night with a 5-1, 13-inning win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The better news is the Brewers believe they can play better and aren’t satisfied with merely going 5-3 on an eight-game trip to Minnesota, Pittsburgh and New York.

“It was good,” said catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who fueled the four-run 13th inning with a long tie-breaking, two-run homer. “Not good enough, obviously, for us. I think we’re better than that.”

Strong words, considering the Brewers actually lengthened their lead in the National League Central during the road trip. They went on the road with a five-game lead over second-place St. Louis and headed home 5 1/2 games ahead.

In addition, winning five out of every eight games over the course of a full season would give the Brewers a team-record 101 wins. But Lucroy, who has established himself as the Brewers’ leader on and off the field, believes the club is capable of much more.

“We have a lot of expectations for our team and we expect ourselves to win every game,” Lucroy said. “We know it’s not possible. But we know we definitely have the ability for it.”

Manager Ron Roenicke was encouraged by the Brewers’ ability to put together a winning road trip despite playing imperfect baseball, especially on offense. The Brewers went 46 innings without a home run before third baseman Aramis Ramirez hit a solo shot in the second inning Thursday night.

Milwaukee also stranded 22 runners in winning the final two games of the three-game series against the Mets.

“The offense (was) kind of up and down,” Roenicke said. “I think we faced some good pitching. We continue to do some good things (that) help us win. We’re still making mistakes, we’re still not adding on when we can. But I think that’s baseball and I‘m sure everybody feels the same way.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-27

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 7-3, 4.60 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-4, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza will look to win his third straight start when he takes the mound for the Brewers on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park. Garza earned the win last Saturday despite allowing three runs on six hits and a season-high five walks while striking out one over six innings in the Brewers’ 9-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Garza is unbeaten over his last four starts, a stretch in which he is 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA. In six career starts against the Reds, Garza is 1-3 with a 6.34 ERA -- the highest ERA he has recorded against any team he’s opposed more than once. Garza last faced the Reds while pitching for the Chicago Cubs on June 11, 2013, when he took the loss after allowing nine runs over five innings as the Cubs fell, 12-2.

--RHP Wily Peralta left the Brewers immediately after Wednesday’s game -- in which he earned the win in a 3-1 victory by allowing one run over 6 1/3 innings -- in order to tend to a family matter in his native Dominican Republic. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday that Peralta would do his usual between-starts work at home and would return to the Brewers in time to accompany the team to Arizona on Sunday afternoon. Roenicke said Peralta remains the Brewers’ scheduled starter for Monday against Arizona. Peralta is 6-5 with a 2.90 ERA in 13 starts this year.

--CF Carlos Gomez went 2-for-6 in the Brewers’ 5-1, 13-inning win over the Mets on Thursday night. Gomez reached base safely in 27 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors. He collected at least one hit in 24 of the 27 games, including each of his last 10. Overall this season, Gomez is hitting .310 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs.

--RHP Kyle Lohse bounced back from his worst start as a member of the Brewers in impressive fashion Thursday, when he allowed an unearned run over eight innings in the Brewers’ 5-1, 13-inning win over the Mets. Lohse gave up just four hits and walked none while striking out three in a 99-pitch effort. He lowered his ERA to an even 3.00. In his previous start last Friday, Lohse gave up eight runs in five innings as he took the defeat in the Brewers’ 15-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a lot of fun to be a part of. Although I wish we would have gotten done a little earlier.” -- Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy, who homered in the 13th to push Milwaukee past the Mets on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25. His 30-day assignment is scheduled to end June 13, and the Brewers are unsure if he will be ready to be activated at that point.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6 but had yet to resume a throwing program as of June 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Mike Fiers

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer