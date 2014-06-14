Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Moments after their frustrating 6-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night at Miller Park, the Brewers made a pair of roster moves to open spots for two other players.

Optioned to Triple-A Nashville were infielder Irving Falu, who is hitless in 11 games since being called up on May 26, and reserve outfielder Logan Schafer, who has struggled offensively in limited action this season.

The move leaves Milwaukee without an extra outfielder, but utility man Elian Hererra will rejoin the Brewers on Saturday. He can play in both the infield and the outfield, making him a valuable commodity as the Brewers go with an extra pitcher.

That extra arm is left-hander Tom Gorzelanny, who will join the Brewers for the first time this season when he’s activated from the disabled list Saturday.

Gorzelanny underwent surgery on his left shoulder last winter and got off to a slow start in spring training, delaying his return.

He finally began a minor league rehab assignment last month and posted a 1.15 ERA in 15 1/3 innings over 10 appearances for Class A Brevard County and Nashville.

“No complaints,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “His velocity was up. ... He’s been pitching well. The command has been good, the slider’s good. Obviously, we’re hoping to see that same thing.”

Gorzelanny gives Roenicke four left-handers in the bullpen.

Schafer, 27, had a .190 average (15-for-79) in 37 games (20 starts). In 15 pinch-hit appearances, Schafer is 2-for-13 -- he picked up his second pinch-hit of the season Friday.

Roenicke said the decision to send Schafer to Nashville was made with the hope that he would get back into a groove.

“(Schafer) needs to go down and get some at-bats and get his swing back,” Roenicke said. “He did a nice job today with the pinch-hit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 4-4, 3.71 ERA) vs. Reds (RHP Mat Latos, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Irving Falu was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday night. Falu was called up to the Brewers on May 26 and appeared in 11 games but went 0-for-10 at the plate, including an 0-for-3 showing Friday.

--OF Logan Schafer was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, where the Brewers hope regular playing time will help him redevelop his stroke. Schafer has struggled this season as the Brewers’ fourth outfielder, batting .190 (15-for-79) in 37 appearances.

--INF/OF Elian Herrera will be recalled Saturday from Triple-A Nashville, where he is batting .333 with seven RBIs in 28 games. The Brewers need his versatility as they add LHP Tom Gorzelanny and demote two position players. Herrera appeared in 24 games for the Brewers before being sent down on June 4. He is hitting .226 (12-for-53) in the big leagues.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday and join the Brewers for the first time this season. Gorzelanny has not played while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

--C Jonathan Lucroy singled in the sixth inning Friday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During that streak, Lucroy is 16-for-34 (.471) with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been pitching well. The command has been good, the slider’s good. Obviously, we’re hoping to see that same thing.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on LHP Tom Gorzelanny, who is ready to join the bullpen after spending the first two and a half months of the season rehabbing his surgically repaired pitching shoulder.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25. His 30-day assignment ended June 13, and the Brewers will activate him June 14.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of June 13, he was to travel to the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix to begin a throwing program.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Mike Fiers

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

INF/OF Elian Herrera