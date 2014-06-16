Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE - For the time being, right-hander Marco Estrada will remain in the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation.

Estrada struggled again Sunday, giving up three home runs over five innings as the Brewers were routed by the Reds, 13-4.

Home runs have been a problem all season for Estrada, who has given up a league-leading 23 in 2014 and has allowed 2.46 home runs per nine innings -- by far the highest ratio in baseball.

He has allowed at least one home run in all but one of his 14 starts this season and has not made it through a start without one since his third of the year, back on April 15.

“It’s command, which is confidence, usually,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “I think everything else is fine. He is [attacking the zone] at times, he’s just leaving some pitches up. When he’s good, his breaking ball is down. He got hurt with a curveball up to [Billy] Hamilton. He got hurt with a change-up up to [Brandon] Phillips. When he’s good, those two pitches are down.”

Estrada closed the 2013 season with a 3-0 record and 2.15 ERA in nine starts after coming off the disabled list in August. He got off to a good start this season, posting a 2-1 record and 2.87 ERA in his first five starts.

He kept picking up victories in May, improving to 5-2 on the year, but still couldn’t keep the ball in the yard and allowed 12 home runs in the month -- including four by the Marlins on May 23.

Since May 1, Estrada’s ERA is 5.98 and those runs have put extra pressure on the Brewers’ offense, which hasn’t exactly been clicking on all cylinders.

Estrada said Sunday that he had been dealing with some mental issues but didn’t offer any detailed explanation. Still, he said those issues were behind him and despite the linescore Sunday, felt like he was getting close to being his old self.

“It was a step in the right direction which I know, to you guys, probably doesn’t sound right because of what happened, but it really was,” Estrada said. “Mentally, I‘m strong right now -- stronger than I have been. I dealt with some stuff but I‘m feeling better now mentally and physically. Things are going to get better. I don’t know if anybody believes it or not, but I do. I believe it. I know the team believes in me. I‘m not this guy, the guy that’s pitching the way he is right now. I‘m a different pitcher, a much better pitcher. Things are going to change. I really feel that in my heart right now. This next outing could be it. I’ve been feeling much better.”

While right-hander Jimmy Nelson continues to dominate at Triple-A Nashville -- and has already left an impression with a spot start for Milwaukee this season -- one thing working in Estrada’s favor is the schedule: His next start is slated for Friday, when the Brewers open a three-game series in the thin air at Coors Field.

Roenicke admitted that was a factor in a possible move.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 6-5, 2.90 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-9, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada lasted just five innings and was tagged with five runs on eight hits, including three home runs, raising his league-leading total to 23 on the season. Estrada has given up at least one home run in all but one of his 14 starts this season and is averaging 2.46 per nine innings of work -- the most of any pitcher in baseball this season.

--CF Carlos Gomez had two hits Sunday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Gomez has reached base in each of his last 29 contests and is batting .350 (41-for-117) with four home runs and 18 RBIs during that stretch.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny made his 2014 debut, throwing one scoreless inning in Milwaukee’s 13-4 loss to Cincinnati. Gorzelanny was activated Saturday after rehabbing from off-season surgery on his left shoulder.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson, a top Brewers prospect, is slated to start Monday for Triple-A Nashville. Nelson, 7-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 11 starts for the Stars, made one spot start for Milwaukee this season and threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Miami on May 25. He would be a leading candidate to replace struggling RHP Marco Estrada in the rotation, but manager Ron Roenicke wasn’t sure if a move would be made because Estrada’s next turn in the rotation is scheduled for Friday at Colorado.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I just tried way too hard, and that’s what happens. I was rushing stuff, leaving balls up and got hit around. Once that inning was over, I came back in and calmed down.” - Brewers pitcher Marco Estrada, who allowed three runs in the first inning and yielded five runs in five innings during Sunday’s 13-4 loss to Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) was activated June 14. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25. His 30-day assignment ended June 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of June 13, he was to travel to the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix to begin a throwing program.

