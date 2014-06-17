Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke played with Tony Gwynn in 1984, and he remembers the Hal of Famer’s bubbly personality, his constant chuckle and meticulous dedication to his craft.

Gwynn died of cancer Monday. He was 54.

“I know it’s a sad day, but whenever somebody talks about Tony, it brings a smile to my face,” said Roenicke, a reserve outfielder who played in 17 games and hit .300 in ‘84.

“This was a really nice guy. He loved to talk about baseball. He was in a great mood all the time. He had an infectious smile, and he worked as hard as anybody I’ve ever seen. He just was a pleasure to be around.”

Gwynn, then 24, won the first of his eight NL batting championships with a .351 batting average in 1984, when he struck out 23 times in 675 plate appearances.

“He sat around and loved to talk about not only hitting -- he could talk about hitting -- but he was a really smart player and knew all aspects of the game,” Roenicke said. “He worked at it. God blessed him with unbelievable hand-eye coordination. He’s by far the best hitter I played with, but he worked at it.”

Roenicke, who spent one of his eight major league seasons with the Padres, saw Gwynn’s work ethic at working early in the spring of 1984, when San Diego still trained in Yuma, Ariz.

“I thought I worked pretty hard, but I can remember in spring training driving up to the complex in Yuma and when I drove by, Tony was in the batting cage hitting,” Roenicke said.

“At that time, they didn’t do a lot of early work. It was mostly afterward. So after our workout, I did my extra work, I showered, I got in my car and drove out by the batting cage, and Tony Gwynn was in the batting cage hitting. And it wasn’t only once it happened.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 7-2, 3.00 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-6, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta won his third consecutive game, giving up three runs and nine hits in seven innings. Peralta (7-5) allowed all three runs and five singles in the third inning. “I still thought he fought it, was still up in the zone too much,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “We’ve got to get him down in the zone, try to get some easy outs. He’s working so hard out there to get outs.” The Brewers broke a 3-3 tie after he left for a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth. “In that second inning, I was missing pitches, missing location,” Peralta said. “After that, I just got into a rhythm.” His May 7 loss to Arizona started a four-game losing streak, but Peralta is 3-0 in June.

--RF Ryan Braun, as usual in Arizona, was booed every time he was announced, and not because he had two hits including a two-run triple in a three-run ninth inning during the Brewers’ 9-3 victory. Braun was 9-for-18 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs when Milwaukee beat Arizona in five games in the 2011 NL Division Series. He reportedly failed a drug test after the first game of that series.

--CF Carlos Gomez, who was given the day off Monday, has reached base in 30 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors. The streak is the eighth longest in franchise history. OF Scott Podsednik reached base in 47 straight from May 27-June 20, 2003.

--3B Aramis Ramirez extended his hitting streak to six games with a three-hit game Monday, his second three-hit game since returning from the disabled list June 4. His two-out, two-run double broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning, his fourth double during the hitting streak. Ramirez is hitting .333 with nine in 12 games in June.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of June 13, he was to travel to the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix to begin a throwing program.

