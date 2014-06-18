Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Milwaukee Brewers had no problem cleansing themselves of a 13-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the series finale Sunday. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke saw to that, taking a page from the Joe Maddon team bonding manual.

The Brewers had a dress code for the plane ride to Arizona -- wrangler or rapper. All aboard had to pick one. Most of the travel party, including Roenicke and infielders Lyle Overbay and Mark Reynolds, went the rapper route.

The best outfit?

“It would say the manager. He had a little Eminem in there,” said Overbay, who shaved two lines on each side of his head for his own rapper look.

Players had fun with it, and they followed it by getting back to business with a 9-3 victory over Arizona on Monday and a 7-5 victory on Tuesday, in which Overbay had a pinch-hit single in a five-run seventh inning that decided the game.

“We lost that game (Sunday), we got our butts kicked,” Overbay said. “But it’s like, ‘OK, it’s over with, we can still have fun with this.’ We came out and got the job done the next day. It shows we are not panicking. You don’t want to think it’s OK to lose. You don’t want to get in the habit of it. But it’s one game, and we put it away and we’re done with it and we can go on to the next.”

Roenicke, in his fourth season as the Brewers’ manager, said he wanted to have a dress-up day last year.

“The reason I didn’t was because I thought somebody would write (negatively) about it,” Roenicke said. “That’s too bad. It’s meant to have fun. You get in a stretch where people aren’t happy and something comes out.”

Roenicke and Tampa Bay Rays manager Maddon both cut their coaching teeth in the Los Angeles Angels system.

“That definitely started with Joe,” Roenicke said. “I like what he does. I like some of the things he does to try to create some not just unity but fun.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-4, 4.17 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-6, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy’s third career grand slam led Milwaukee to a 7-5 victory over Arizona on Tuesday. After RF Ryan Braun was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Lucroy hit the first pitch he saw over the center field fence to cap a five-run seventh inning. Lucroy is hitting .340, second in the NL, with 25 doubles, eight homers and 37 RBIs. He had three hits Tuesday, including the slam and a solo homer.

--CF Carlos Gomez (sore left hamstring) missed his second consecutive game, but he is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday. “He could have played today,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “The conversation with Carlos was more like, ‘If you get on base, are you going to steal second? If you are playing center field and there is a ball in the gap, are you going to go full-bore and get it?’ If those things aren’t going 100 percent ... we are trying to get him close to that point. Even though we love him in the batter’s box, he depends a lot on his legs. And to not be able to go 100 percent bothers him.” Gomez has reached base in 30 consecutive games via hit, walk or hit by pitch, the longest active streak in the majors.

--3B Aramis Ramirez extended his hitting streak to seven games with a solo home run in the second inning Tuesday. Ramirez is 11-for-28 (.393) with four doubles, two homers and five RBIs during his hitting streak. He is hitting .327 with four doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs in June.

--RHP Kyle Lohse put up his 12th quality start in 15 outings this season, giving up three earned runs in six innings in a 7-5 victory over Arizona. Lohse (8-2) gave up three runs in the first inning an unearned run later. “After that, he was outstanding,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “He had all his stuff working. He pitched (Arizona 1B Paul) Goldschmidt carefully, like you can imagine you would. He pitched a great ballgame.” Lohse walked Goldschmidt three times, the only walks he issued.

--RHP Jim Henderson met the Brewers during Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks but will not travel with them to Colorado, instead remaining at the Brewers’ training complex in Maryvale, Ariz., to continue to rehab from shoulder soreness that has kept him on the disabled list since May 2. “He’s going to stay here until we can get him back on the mound,” manager Ron Roenicke said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whether is it the quote unquote payback, whatever. I am not about revenge or payback. I am about winning the game.” -- Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy, whose game-winning grand slam Tuesday came one pitch after Arizona RHP Evan Marshall hit Brewers RF Ryan Braun with a pitch the Brewers believed was intentional.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sore left hamstring) did not play June 16-17. He is expected to be back in the lineup June 18.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Mike Fiers

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

INF/OF Elian Herrera