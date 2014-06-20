Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Milwaukee Brewers are among the major league leaders in runs scored and home runs, but perhaps the biggest key to their success is consistently strong starting pitching.

Milwaukee shares the major leagues with 50 quality starts after right-hander Yovani Gallardo continued his dominance of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 4-1 victory at Chase Field on Thursday, giving up one run on five hits. Atlanta also has 50 quality starts.

“It starts with what we are doing on the mound,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said after the Brewers earned their major-league-high 24th road win Thursday.

“Whatever somebody figures out as a quality start, I don’t think it’s exactly six (innings or more) and three (earned runs or fewer). We feel a little bit differently. But there are definitely quality starts, and that was one for real today. I just don’t think six innings is what you should consider your quality start. Go six innings and be at 100 pitches and walk five people, you say it is a quality start, for me it is not.”

Roenicke may quibble about the definition, but there is no questioning the starters’ success. Brewers starters have a 3.58 ERA, in the top third of the league, and they lead the major leagues with 465 innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against the rotation, sixth lowest in the majors.

“That makes every team good,” center fielder Carlos Gomez said.

Right-hander Kyle Lohse is third in the NL with 12 quality starts. Gallardo has 11 and right-handers Matt Garza and Wily Peralta have 10. No other team has more than two starters with 10-plus quality starts.

“Of course,” Gallardo said when asked if the starters push each other. “We see one guy go out there and put a good quality start. You want to do better than that or match that outing. You look at the five guys we have in this rotation. They have great stuff. They know how to pitch. It’s fun. It’s exciting.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 5-4, 4.82 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Christian Bergman, 0-1, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo made it through another season without losing to the Diamondbacks, improving to 8-0 with a 4-1 victory Thursday. He is 7-0 against them in the regular season and also beat them in Game 1 of the 2011 NL Division Series. “Sometimes you look at it as how this game is,” said Gallardo, who is 5-0 in six starts at Chase Field. “There are certain things like that. I wish I could explain, but I can‘t. Keeping the ball down and locating, that’s what helps.” The teams do not meet again this season.

--RHP Marco Estrada will attempt to break a streak of 11 consecutive games allowing a home run when he faces Colorado on Friday, although it will not be an easy task in the opener of a three-game series at Chase Field. Estrada (5-4) has given up a major-league-high 23 home runs, already more than he had allowed in any of his three previous full seasons with the Brewers. Estrada has never given up a home run at Coors Field, although he has only pitched there once in relief. He has given up two homers to Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki. Arizona LHP Wade Miley is second in the majors with 17 homers allowed.

--C Jonathan Lucroy was given the Thursday day game off after playing the previous three games of the Arizona series. He went 5-for-11 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs as the Brewers won two of the first three games. Lucroy is second in the NL with a .341 batting average and leads major league catchers with 89 hits, 25 doubles and a .942 OPS. “He’s an All-Star,” manager Ron Roenicke said. Lucroy is hitting .419 with six homers and 15 RBIs in his last 16 games.

--CF Carlos Gomez extended his hitting streak to a career-long 15 games with an RBI single in the eighth inning Thursday while also extending his streak of getting on base via hit, walk or hit batsman to 32 games. “For me, I‘m not even thinking about that,” Gomez said. “The only matter for me is get on base, drive them in. When we win, I‘m happy.” Gomez is hitting .306 with five doubles, one home run and eight RBIs during the streak. With C Jonathan Lucroy given a day off Thursday, Gomez moved into the third spot in the lineup after hitting cleanup in his previous 23 games. He is hitting .341 with two homers and 15 RBIs out of the No. 4 spot.

--1B Lyle Overbay had two hits and an RBI, including perhaps the most unusual double of his career. With 3B Aramis Ramirez runner on second base in the fifth inning, Overbay grounded a ball up the middle to drive in Ramirez. The D-backs left second base uncovered, and Overbay hustled into second with his 349th major league double. Overbay and 1B Mark Reynolds share time at first. “For me, it’s making sure to get the work in and see the pitches,” Overbay said. “I used to think I needed to play every day and do this and that. You don’t worry about that kind of stuff, and it’s worked.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It starts with us. We go out and do the job we have to do, the guys are going to hit.” -- Milwaukee RHP Yovani Gallardo, whose staff has a major-league-high 50 quality starts after he beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sore left hamstring) did not play June 16-17 but returned to the lineup June 18.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Mike Fiers

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

INF/OF Elian Herrera