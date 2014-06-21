Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER - Milwaukee Brewers starter Marco Estrada gave up six runs and seven hits in two innings on Friday, but he settled down. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed just three more hits, the last a two-out double in the sixth by Charlie Blackmon.

Left-hander Zach Duke relieved Estrada and gave up a two-run homer to Corey Dickerson, the only batter he faced, that cut Milwaukee’s lead to 11-8. But the Brewers won 13-10 and Estrada (6-4) was the winning pitcher despite allowing a season-high seven runs.

He struck out seven with one walk for his 15th career game of seven or more strikeouts with one or fewer walks. It was the third time he achieved that feat this year, the most recent coming on May 23 at Miami.

It also was the fifth time in Estrada’s career he has had seven or more strikeouts in fewer than six innings. The last was April 2, 2013, against Colorado.

The seven earned runs were one shy of Estrada’s career high set May 5, 2013, against St. Louis.

This was the ninth time in Brewers history a starting pitcher has allowed seven or more earned runs and received the win. The last was Ruben Quevedo on July 24, 2002, at Houston.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 7-5, 2.98 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Christian Friedrich, 2014 debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez went 3-for-6 and extended his career-high hitting streak to 16 games. During the streak, Gomez is hitting .324 (22-for-68) with five doubles, one homer, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored. Gomez has reached base safely in 33 consecutive games, which is tied for the fifth longest on-base streak in franchise history. Ahead of him are Scott Podsednik (47 games), Fernando Vina (40), Paul Molitor (39, all in a hitting streak) and Ronnie Belliard (36) with Gomez tied with Prince Fielder (33).

--SS Jean Segura hit solo homers in the second and third innings for his first career multi-homer game -- at any level. The homers were Segura’s first against the Rockies and gave him four homers for the season. The last Brewers shortstop with a multi-homer game was Yuniesky Betancourt on July 19, 2011, at Arizona.

--3B Aramis Ramirez, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, had his first three-hit, three-RBI game of the season and the 41st such game of his career. Since 2000, that is tied for the ninth most such games in the majors. Alex Rodriguez and Miguel Cabrera are first with 57 each.

--RF Ryan Braun played his 1,000th game Friday and became the 12th player to appear in 1,000 or more games with the Brewers. After going hitless in his first three at-bats, he doubled twice and singled on his final three at-bats and finished with two RBIs and two runs scored. Braun had gone 3-for-12 in the first four games of the Brewers’ current road trip

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a football game out there tonight. We were able to hold on, get it done.” -- Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, after a 13-10 victory over Colorado on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Mike Fiers

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

INF/OF Elian Herrera