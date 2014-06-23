Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- After completing a three-game series sweep of the Rockies with a 6-5 win Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers are riding high. Their 47-30 record is the best in the National League, and their 27-15 road record is the best in the majors.

Asked before Sunday’s win about his team being balanced and everything seemingly clicking, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said, ”It’s balanced, but I’d like to get the bench probably more back to a five-man bench. If you’re a four-man bench like we have now, you really need to be versatile. We’re not that versatile. So we’d like to get back to that somewhere.

“We’ve got four lefties in the bullpen and four righties. And we’d rather probably not have it that way. If they’re all performing great, than I don’t care. But as long as I know the left-handers can get out the right-handers as well.”

The Brewers are carrying four left-handed relievers because sparingly used Wei-Chung Wang was acquired from Pittsburgh in the Rule 5 draft in December after pitching in the Rookie Gulf Coast League last year and must be kept on the big league roster all year or returned to the Pirates, who didn’t want to lose the 22-year-old pitcher from Taiwan and aren’t interested in working out a trade with the Brewers that would let them keep him and send him to the minors.

The Brewers entered Sunday second in the National League in batting (.260), runs scored (345) and ninth in the league in ERA (3.63).

”There’s some things I think we can tweak on the roster some, but the regulars are doing a great job,“ Roenicke said. ”I don’t think there’s a position out there that we’re concerned about, saying, ‘Oh wow, we’ve got to really do something better.’

“We’re well-rounded. The offense is good. The starting pitching’s good. (I) like the relief pitching. So it’s just little things that could be tweaked.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-30

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-4, 4.85 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-4, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez homered in his second straight game, hitting a two-run shot in the second. It was the 43rd time he has homered in back-to-back games and second time this year, also doing it on May 10 and June 4 after a stint on the disabled list due to a left hamstring injury. The homer was the 16th of his career against the Rockies and his ninth at Coors Field. In 18 games since returning from the disabled list June 4, Ramirez is hitting .377 (26-for-69) with seven doubles, five homers, 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

--CF Carlos Gomez extended his career-high hitting streak to 18 games with a bunt single in the second before finishing 1-for-5. During his streak, Gomez is hitting. 325 (25-for-77) with five doubles, one homer, nine RBIs and 14 runs scored. Gomez has also reached base safely in 35 consecutive games, the fifth-longest such streak in Brewers franchise history. He is one game behind Ronnie Belliard, who reached base safely in 36 consecutive games in 1999. Scott Podsednik set the franchise record, reaching base safely in 47 consecutive games in 2003.

--RHP Kyle Lohse pitched five innings, matching his season low for the third time in his 16 starts this season. Lohse has made seven starts of at least seven innings. The Brewers are 12-4 in games started by Lohse, who is 6-1 with a 3.88 ERA (62 2/3 innings, 27 earned runs) in 10 road starts this season.

--1B Lyle Overbay hit the Brewers’ first pinch-hit homer of the season in the ninth inning. It was his fourth career pinch-hit homer and first since July 8, 2013 at Kansas City while playing for the New York Yankees. The home run was also the 150th of Overbay’s career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always hard here. I‘m a control guy, so I need to know exactly where the ball’s moving. (With) the elevation, it’s never breaking the way you want it to. So I was just trying to be careful not to make a big mistake and give up a long fly ball that ended up in seats.” -- RHP Kyle Lohse, who worked five innings at the Rockies Sunday, matching his shortest start of the year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Mike Fiers

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

INF/OF Elian Herrera