Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Ron Roenicke is hoping his bench will get back to normal soon.

The Milwaukee Brewers manager operated a man short the last few weeks, going with a four-man bench in order to carry an extra pitcher to help his heavily worked bullpen.

The team, though, is in the final stretch of 20 games in 20 days, and it likely will make a move to get back to a more “normal” roster make up when that break comes.

“I talked to (general manager) Doug (Melvin) about it this morning,” Roenicke said Monday before the Brewers’ 3-0 loss to the Washington Nationals. “We’ll see how we get through this series and maybe the next one. We’d like to get back to a five-man bench.”

Carrying an extra pitcher -- currently left-hander Tom Gorzelanny, who returned from shoulder surgery June 14 -- helps Roenicke make up for the roster spot being held by seldom-used lefty Wei-Chung Wang, a Rule 5 pick who must remain on the roster all season.

The Brewers, who lead the NL Central by 4 1/2 games and are 16 games over .500, get days off June 30 and July 3, sandwiching a two-game series at Toronto in between.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 5-4, 3.34 ERA) vs. Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmerman, 5-4, 2.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez went 0-for-4 Monday against the Nationals, snapping his 18-game hitting streak. Gomez also reached base safely in each of his last 35 games, a stretch that also ended Monday.

--RF Ryan Braun was in the Brewers’ lineup Monday despite tweaking his ankle Sunday at Colorado. Braun doubled but struck out twice against the Nationals, leaving him with .208 average (19-for-91) in June.

--RHP Matt Garza worked seven innings and struck out seven but gave up a three-run, third-inning home run to 1B Adam LaRoche in the Brewers’ 3-0 loss to Washington on Monday. In his last nine starts, Garza is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA.

--RHP Mike Fiers made third appearance of the season and worked a scoreless inning while allowing a hit and a walk against Washington. Fiers has not allowed a run since joining the Brewers on June 8.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We chased some balls out of the zone today, but I thought Gio threw a really good game. He spotted his fastball well. He always has a good curveball, and he had a great changeup today. All his changeups were down, and that made a big difference today.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after the Brewers fell to LHP Gio Gonzalez and the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Mike Fiers

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

INF/OF Elian Herrera