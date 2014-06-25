Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun had two hits and drove in two runs Tuesday night but is still trying to find his stroke during a sluggish month of June.

After going 1-for-4 Monday in a 3-0 loss to the Nationals, Braun’s average stood at a season-low .278.

As he tries to snap out of his slump, Braun has been swinging much more frequently than usual, especially at pitches outside of the zone, leading to 23 strikeouts in June.

“Whenever you’re in a little funk, you will swing more,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “You know you have to swing to get out of it. To go up there and take pitches helps to track balls and to see balls, but until you start squaring up a lot of balls swinging you can’t get out of it. Most guys trying to get out of it do swing a lot.”

After coming off the disabled list on May 13, Braun hit .317 over his next 21 games but is 13-for-71 at the plate since, with one home run, nine RBIs and 21 of his 49 strikeouts this season.

Roenicke said a day off could be in order.

“Yeah, it could,” Roenicke said. “He is a little banged up, but some of the other guys are, too.”

Braun has started all but three games since coming off the DL. His last day off came June 19 at Arizona.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 6-4, 5.22 ERA) vs. Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 6-5, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers earned his first decision of the season -- a loss -- after giving up a home run to LF Ryan Zimmerman in Milwaukee’s 4-2 loss to Washington. Fiers, who threw a scoreless inning Monday night against the Nationals, threw 50 pitches over four innings Tuesday.

--LHP Will Smith allowed his second home run of the season Tuesday -- a solo shot to Washington’s Anthony Rendon. In 41 appearances this season, Smith has a 1.46 ERA.

--RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-6 with two RBIs Tuesday against the Nationals. Braun came into the game batting a season-low .278 and was just 13-for-71 in his previous 16 games. Manager Ron Roenicke said he was considering giving Braun a day off to rest and regroup.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo earned his 12th quality start of the season, holding Washington to a run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings of work. Gallardo’s ERA dropped to 3.24 with the outing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had bad at-bats today. We’ve been swinging the bat so well. Yesterday, we ran across a great pitcher and today, same thing, (Jordan) Zimmermann is a great pitcher. But we had some chances today and we just had some bad at-bats.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, whose team was 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Mike Fiers

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

INF/OF Elian Herrera