Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Despite the daunting task of facing Stephen Strasburg just hours after losing a 16-inning marathon and with a weekend series against Colorado looming, the Brewers had Monday on their mind.

In the midst of a stretch of 20 games in 20 days, Monday gives the Brewers a day off -- one of two in a four-day span -- that is sorely needed.

“Sometimes they work out to where you’ll have some quick games and you’ll rebound,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “But when you have a game like you do last night, you can’t rebound from it.”

Roenicke rested three of his key players Wednesday: catcher Jonathan Lucroy, third baseman Aramis Ramirez and right fielder Ryan Braun.

Ramirez has been slowed at times by nagging injuries and Braun has been mired in a monthlong slump.

Lucroy, meanwhile, has been the team’s most consistent hitter this season; but, after going 15 of 16 innings the night before, he needed a day off.

“Luc’s a guy that it’s not too often that I come to the ballpark and I ask him how he’s doing and he gives me an ‘ugh,'” Roenicke said. “Well, he’s there. It was a tough one.”

The absences didn’t matter too much for the Brewers, who chased Strasburg in the fifth inning and beat the Washington Nationals 9-2 to avoid a three-game sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 8-5, 3.02 ERA) vs. Rockies (LHP Christian Friedrich, 0-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, just hours after throwing 50 pitches and taking the loss in Milwaukee’s 16-inning loss to Washington. Fiers made four appearances for the Brewers and went 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA. He will return to starting with the Sounds and is scheduled to take the mound Monday.

--RHP Alfredo Figaro was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and pitched two scoreless innings in Milwaukee’s 9-2 victory over Washington. Figaro had a 5.02 ERA with the Sounds but after throwing 22 pitches Tuesday was a fresh enough arm to join a Brewers bullpen that covered 10 innings Tuesday night in Milwaukee. He made one other appearance for the Brewers this season, allowing one home run over three innings in Milwaukee’s 2-1 loss to San Diego on April 22.

--2B Scooter Gennett hit his first career grand slam Wednesday. The homer off Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg capped a 2-for-5 day. Gennett is batting .391 this month, with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

--LF Khris Davis hit his 14th home run of the season Wednesday, a solo shot off Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg. Davis leads the Brewers in home runs this season and is tied for the team lead with 41 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s why I tell you guys I can’t figure it out. You just don’t know what’s going to happen.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after his team beat Stephen Strasburg and Washington 9-2 despite playing without three of their top hitters.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Elian Herrera