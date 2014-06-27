Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett came into the game Thursday batting .311 -- the most among National League second baseman -- but with a left-hander starting for Colorado, was benched in favor of struggling veteran Rickie Weeks.

It’s been a recurring theme this season for Gennett, who hit a grand slam Wednesday against the Nationals, but has faced lefties just 31 times this season.

“No,” Gennett responded when asked if he was surprised to sit Thursday. “Obviously there’s a lefty going, so I didn’t really expect to play just because of that fact. But it’s kind of something we’ve both been dealing with, having success and then not playing the next day. It’s different, but it’s what our roles are right now.”

In his limited chances against southpaws, Gennett has a .129 average and hit .154 against them last season, his first in the big leagues.

Weeks, meanwhile, has struggled all-around since earning an All-Star berth in 2011 but is a .261 career hitter against lefties and is 17-for-70 against hem this season.

Gennett says he’s looking forward to getting his chance against left-handers.

“Last year, it was kind of the first experience I didn’t play against them, and that was tough because I went from seeing them all the time to not seeing one to occasionally seeing one,” Gennett said. “I’ll probably get my first opportunity against Kershaw or one of those guys.”

With Weeks likely gone after this season and Gennett the Brewers’ second baseman of the future, manager Ron Roenicke has insisted that Gennett’s time will come to play every day but that time likely won’t come, though, until Gennett shores up his defense.

“Offensively, he’s done a really good job but he needs to be better out there, he does,” Roenicke said. “If he was playing unbelievable on defense and doing what he’s been doing offensively, this would probably be a different conversation.”

Of specific concern to Roenicke is Gennett’s occasional struggle to turn double plays, something the manager says will come with time and experience.

“There have been some plays when he hasn’t rushed things and I’ve asked him about them; he says ‘I didn’t know what kind of speed that runner had.',” Roenicke said. “Those things come from playing in the same league with the same players.”

Gennett entered the Brewers game Thursday and hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in the eighth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-32

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 9-2, 3.20 ERA) vs. Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-2, 5.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Rickie Weeks made just his 23rd start of the season and went 3-for-5, including a leadoff home run and a double. Weeks is 7-for-37 in his last 17 games, including 1-for-8 as a pinch-hitter.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his MLB-leading 26th save of the season. Rodriguez now has 330 for his career, moving him into a tie with John Wettland for 12th place in baseball history.

--2B Scooter Gennett hit his sixth home run of the season, a pinch-hit, two-run shot in the eighth inning Thursday against Colorado. Since Aug. 8 of last season, Gennett is batting .330, tying him with Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki for the highest average during that stretch. Gennett’s .311 average and .487 slugging percentage this season is the highest among National League second baseman.

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 2-for-3 Thursday and hit a two-run home run in the first inning against the Rockies. Since coming off the disabled list June 5, Ramirez is batting .370 (30-for-81) with six home runs and 22 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He can pitch better. I thought the last three outings that he’s pitched well but he’s not locked in. Before that, he had a couple of games where he was locked in. Now, he’s struggling to get through these lineups. He’s still making good pitches, but he’s struggling to get through the lineup.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke on RHP Wily Peralta after a 7-4 win over Colorado on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

