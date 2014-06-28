Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Left-hander Wei-Chung Wang remains with the Milwaukee Brewers who, despite struggling to find opportunities to use him, have no plans to give up on the 22-year-old Rule 5 Pick.

He threw a bullpen session Friday but has not appeared in a game since June 15, when he allowed a run on three hits in a 13-4 loss to Cincinnati.

He made the team after an impressive performance in spring training but Wang has struggled in his limited action this season, posting a 12.51 ERA in 10 appearances.

“I think where we are and in the position we are at, when we have games to win, we need to do whatever it takes to win those games,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “If you are in a different position, there are some games he would have been in. My thoughts have changed on it. He needs some outings and development -- we’re still conscious of that. I‘m not downgrading what he does, but I can’t take a chance on putting him in a game.”

Friday marked a milestone for Wang, who reached his 90th day on the Brewers’ active roster. While Milwaukee must keep him on its 40-man roster all season, once Rule 5 players spend 90 days on the active roster (not on the disabled list, etc), they officially fall under the contractual control of the club.

The Brewers have wanted to keep Wang, who went 1-3 with a 3.23 last season in the Rookie Gulf Coast League, after surrendering their 2013 first-round draft pick to sign righty Kyle Lohse.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-32

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-5, 4.01 ERA) vs. Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 1-6, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 0-for-4 Friday but is still batting .357 (30-for-84) with six home runs and 19 RBIs since coming off the disabled list June 4. Ramirez is batting .550 (11-for-20) against the Rockies this season, with three home runs and eight RBIs.

--LHP Will Smith threw a scoreless eighth inning Friday against the Rockies in his MLB-leading 43rd appearance of the season. Smith has 47 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings of work this season.

--RHP Kyle Lohse held the Rockies to a run despite giving up seven hits over seven innings Friday night. He has held opponents to three runs or fewer in five of his last six starts. He missed a chance to become the first Brewers pitcher with 10 victories this season after Francisco Rodriguez gave up a game-tying home run in the ninth inning. Lohse has been the victim of five blown saves this season.

--RHP Matt Garza takes the mound for Milwaukee Saturday in search of his first victory since June 7. Garza is 0-1 in his last three starts despite a 2.49 ERA and 2-1 with a 2.66 ERA over his last six starts. Against the Rockies, Garza is 1-3 with a 4.81 ERA in four career starts -- the last coming in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is the first time we’ve really stopped their offense.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after Friday’s 3-2 win over the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Elian Herrera