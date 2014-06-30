Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez was feeling better Sunday morning, about 12 hours after straining his neck in an outfield collision with Ryan Braun, but he wasn’t in the starting lineup for Milwaukee’s contest with the Rockies at Miller Park.

“Gomez is actually pretty good, and we were going back and forth on whether to play him or not,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “I asked him how he was doing, and we decided off today would help with the one tomorrow.”

Roenicke said Gomez was available to pinch-hit if needed Saturday and would likely be back in the starting lineup Tuesday when the Brewers open a five-game road trip with two interleague games in Toronto.

“I‘m available for everything today, pinch-hit, defense, running,” Gomez said. “It’s like a regular off-day.”

Gomez is third on the team with a .310 average, second with 13 home runs and leads the team with 44 RBIs and 52 runs scored.

He’s appeared in 75 of Milwaukee’s 84 games this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tuesday -- Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 7-4, 5.06 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchinson, 5-6, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jeff Bianchi had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville Sunday. He opened the season with the Brewers but struggled in limited action, hitting .145 in 21 games before being outrighted to Nashville on May 25. With the Sounds, he hit .276 in 24 games with three home runs and five triples.

--RHP Alfredo Figaro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Sunday. Figaro was recalled from the Sounds on June 25 and made his only appearance later that day, working two scoreless innings in a 9-2 victory over the Nationals.

--CF Carlos Gomez was not in the starting lineup Sunday after straining his neck Saturday against the Rockies. Gomez was forced to leave the game when he collided with Ryan Braun but it was determined that he did not suffer a concussion, and was listed as day-to-day. Manager Ron Roenicke said Gomez could pinch-hit, if necessary.

--SS Jean Segura was held out of the lineup Sunday due to leg cramps that forced him from Milwaukee’s Saturday game against the Rockies. Segura was able to pinch-hit, if needed.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s going to happen. It’s a 162-game season, a long season so you’re going to have days like this that we don’t pitch well and don’t play defense. We only got four hits so we didn’t do anything right.” -- 3B Aramis Ramirez, who made one of Milwaukee’s two errors in Sunday’s loss to the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained neck) was not in the starting lineup June 29 after leaving the June 28 game. He was listed as day-to-day. Manager Ron Roenicke said Gomez could pinch-hit, if necessary.

--SS Jean Segura (leg cramps) was held out of the lineup June 29 after leaving the June 28 game. Segura was able to pinch-hit, if needed.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Elian Herrera