Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Milwaukee Brewers are in a pretty good spot as the July 31 deadline for trades without waivers approaches.

Despite their 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, the Brewers are 51-34 with a solid lead in the National League Central. They took the lead on April 9 and have run with it.

The Brewers don’t expect to be aggressive in pursuing deadline deals. But that could change quickly if there are some injuries to key players. They have been relatively free from serious injuries this season.

“If we’re healthy, I like our ballclub,” Brewers general manager Doug Melvin said.

One area of need could be the bullpen. Right-handers Jim Henderson and Tyler Thornburg are on the disabled list with shoulder and elbow ailments, respectively. The way they progress could have an impact on what the Brewers might do.

If the Brewers do go after a utility player, Melvin said it would have to be somebody who can play center field.

With the extra wild-card spot and a number of close divisions, it is hard to judge the trade market at this stage because so many teams still feel they have a chance to contend for a postseason spot. But for most of them, some things must break their way.

That’s where the Brewers find themselves in an enviable position. They’re first, they’re healthy and they have the best record in the National League. All they have to do is keep doing what they’re doing. And stay healthy.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 9-5, 3.20 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 7-4, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta will make his 17th start of the season in the finale of the two-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. In his previous start last Thursday, he allowed eight hits, two walks and four runs while striking out seven in six innings in a 7-4 win over Colorado. He is on a career-best five-game winning streak. The Brewers are 10-6 in his starts. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

--CF Carlos Gomez (neck strain) was back in the lineup and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the 4-1 loss at Toronto on Tuesday. He did not play on Sunday after he left Saturday’s game against Colorado in the seventh inning following a collision with RF Ryan Braun. The Brewers had Monday off.

--OF Khris Davis (mild left pectoral muscle strain) left Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto in the middle of the seventh inning. He said the injury occurred diving into second base during the top of the seventh. He said he was injured diving back to the base. The injury is being treated with ice and electrical stimulation. “I just felt like my pec made a grabbing sensation,” Davis said. “It wouldn’t let go and come back when I started running, swinging my arm up. It’s just a mild strain.” Davis was hit by a pitch in the seventh and was picked off first by RHP Drew Hutchison. Davis stole second when he was able to elude the tag in a rundown play. INF/OF Elian Herrera took his place in left field in the bottom of the seventh. Davis finished his game 1-for-2 with an infield single and the stolen base.

--RF Ryan Braun extended his hit streak to seven games when he drove in the Brewers’ only run on Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Toronto with a sixth-inning double. He finished the game 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. He has three doubles, one triple, one homer and eight RBIs over that span and is batting .379 (11-for-29).

--SS Jean Segura (leg cramps) left Saturday’s game against Colorado and did not play on Sunday. The Brewers had Monday off and he returned to play in the 4-1 loss at Toronto, going 0-for-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did what he wanted to do against us, and did it really well. We chased balls out of the zone. He’s got good life on his fastball and when he’s throwing it up, it’s hard to catch up to it. He knew what he was doing and we kept chasing it.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, of Blue Jays pitcher Drew Hutchison, who held the Brewers to three hits and one run.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Khris Davis (mild left pectoral muscle strain) left the game July 1 in the seventh inning. He is listed as day-to-day.

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained neck) left the June 28 game, and he did not play June 29, though he was available to pinch-hit. Following the June 30 day off in the schedule, he returned to the lineup July 1.

--SS Jean Segura (leg cramps) left the June 28 game, and he did not play June 29, though he was available to pinch-hit. He returned to play July 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. As of mid-June, he was rehabbing in Arizona, but he was not throwing off a mound.

