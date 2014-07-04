Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Edwin Encarnacion is one of those players that other teams don’t want to beat them.

The Toronto Blue Jays have two players like that. But Jose Bautista, who is restricted to the role of designated hitter because of a mild hamstring strain, already had been removed for a pinch runner in the seventh inning Wednesday.

His replacement, Anthony Gose, came to bat in the ninth with two runners on with the intention of sacrificing the runners to second and third. Right-hander Brandon Kintzler, who entered the game to face Gose, then struck out another late-inning replacement, Darin Mastroianni.

That brought up Encarnacion, who had 25 homers and had singled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He came to bat ranked third in the American League with 66 RBIs.

Instead of loading the bases and pitching to Dioner Navarro, the Brewers decided to have a go at Encarnacion.

“We weren’t even trying to give him anything on the plate,” Kintzler said. “He’s not the one that you want to let beat you.”

Kintzler threw three sinkers and a slider to Encarnacion and only the second pitch induced a swing as the count went to 3-1.

The next pitch was a slider that caught too much of the plate, and Encarnacion hit it deep to left to give Toronto a 7-4 victory and a sweep of the two-game series.

”I should have just bounced a sinker and walked him or thrown the slider way off the plate,“ Kintzler said. ”It definitely didn’t go where I planned it. It was the best stuff I’ve had in a long time, so that’s a good sign. It just didn’t work out.

“We had good games with them. They’re a good team. First place against first place. It wasn’t like they were blowout games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-35

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 9-2, 3.08 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 10-3, 2.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jim Henderson, who went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 with right shoulder inflammation, began a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Brewers on Thursday. It is his first baseball activity since receiving a cortisone shot May 27.

--OF Khris Davis (left shoulder strain) did not start Wednesday at Toronto after he was injured diving into second base in the seventh inning Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays. He is listed as day to day. INF/OF Elian Herrera started in left field on Wednesday.

--INF/OF Elian Herrera was 0-for-3 in his third start of the season in left field in Wednesday’s 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays. He was taking over for OF Khris Davis (left shoulder strain) in the finale of a two-game series in which the Brewers were swept. It was his 37th game in three stints with the Brewers this season. He has had 14 starts with seven in right field and four in center field.

--RF Ryan Braun extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-run triple in the third inning of a 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays. He finished the day 2-for-4 and is batting .394 (13-for-33) during that eight-game streak.

--RHP Wily Peralta did not lose, although the Brewers did, 7-4 to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. But by not factoring in the decision, his five-game winning streak ended. Peralta allowed nine hits, three walks and four runs in six-plus innings. “Wily was all over the place again with his command, but he did manage to give us innings and keep it tied,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “We’ve got to get him locked in better and making some consistent pitches.”

--RHP Kyle Lohse will make his 18th start of the season Friday. It will be his second start this season against the Reds. He is coming off a no-decision against Colorado in which he left with a 2-1 lead after allowing seven hits, two walks and one run. He was the victim of a blown save for a team-leading fifth time this season. Lohse is 5-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 career starts against the Reds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We weren’t even trying to give him anything on the plate. He’s not the one that you want to let beat you.” -- RHP Brandon Kintzler, who gave up a winning three-run home run to Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Khris Davis (mild left pectoral muscle strain) left the July 1 game and did not play July 2. He is expected to play July 4 after the July 3 day off in the schedule.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Brewers on July 3.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Elian Herrera