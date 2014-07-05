Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke believes that participation in the Home Run Derby can have adverse effects on a hitter’s swing, but says he’s not concerned if center fielder Carlos Gomez chooses to compete.

“I don’t think anything’s going to ruin that swing,” Roenicke said.

Gomez, who hit 24 homers last season, has 13 homers in 77 games. He’s hitting .306 and is known for his aggressive swing and batting practice displays.

“I would think he would do well,” said Roenicke. “It probably depends on who’s throwing to him. There’s pressure on you. It’s not as easy as you’d think. But if you look at him in batting practice, I think he would do well.”

MLB.com reported Friday that conversations had taken place between Gomez and NL captain Troy Tulowitzki in which the Brewers outfielder voiced his desire to participate.

Roenicke said he wouldn’t discourage Gomez from competing despite the fact that he’s seen first-hand the adverse impact past Derby cuts have had on players, including his former Padres teammate and catcher Terry Kennedy, who often competed in the original TV version of Home Run Derby.

“He was winning all of them and every time he went into a little bit of a funk,” Roenicke said. “Every player is different. Some players it doesn’t make a bit of difference. Other players it does.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-36

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 5-5, 4.10 ERA) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 8-4, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Khris Davis missed his second straight start after tweaking a muscle in his shoulder on Tuesday. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Davis might be available if needed on Friday off the bench. Davis is hitting .260 with 14 homers and 44 RBIs in 78 games.

--OF Logan Schafer was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. He batted .235 with no homers and six RBI in 18 games at Triple-A. “He started off really well, but then he struggled,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “We had him down there to get at-bats, get his swing back so he can help us.” Schafer arrived in Cincinnati shortly before Friday’s game due to a late flight and went 0-for-3.

--INF/OF Elian Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. He hit .235 with four doubles and two RBI in 37 games. “Herrera did a nice job really covering everything for us,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said.

--RF Ryan Braun entered Friday’s game with an eight-game hitting streak during which he’s batting .394 with a homer and 10 RBIs. “He’s swinging the bat better, getting close to where he normally is,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “For us to do the things we need to do, he needs to hit.” Braun went 0-for-3 with a walk on Friday.

--RHP Kyle Lohse started strong on Friday night, striking out five of the first seven batters. But he allowed a two-run homer to slap-hitter Billy Hamilton and gave up three earned runs on seven hits in five innings to earn his third defeat. “I had good enough stuff,” Lohse said. “I just didn’t execute, and they didn’t miss when I didn’t execute.”

--C Jonathan Lucroy continues to hit Cincinnati pitching. He hit his ninth home run in the eighth inning Friday night finishing 2-for-4. He’s now batting .400 (12-for-30) against the Reds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had good enough stuff. I just didn’t execute, and they didn’t miss when I didn’t execute.” -- Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse, after a 4-2 loss to the reds on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Khris Davis (mild left pectoral muscle strain) left the July 1 game and did not play July 2 or 4. He is expected to play July 5.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Brewers on July 3 and experienced a drop in velocity in his first start.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer