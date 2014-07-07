Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- It’s too soon to be called a trend, but it’s certainly no cause for optimism either.

For the second time in two starts, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Yovani Gallardo struggled out of the gate against the Reds in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Reds roughed him up for two runs on three hits in the first inning. The Brewers came back to tie the score, lifting him off the hook, but they ended up losing, 4-2, on Jay Bruce’s two-run homer off reliever Will Smith in the eighth inning.

“In that first inning, I struggled a little bit,” Gallardo said. “I was leaving the ball up in the (strike) zone, similar to what happened in my last start. After that, I focused on keeping the ball down.”

Gallardo’s start actually was an improvement on his previous outing, when Colorado tattooed him for three runs in the first inning and one each in the second and third on the way to a 10-4 win on June 29. He finished by giving up a season-worst 10 hits and eight runs in five innings.

His next outing is scheduled for Friday against St. Louis at Miller Park.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 2-5, 2.98 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 7-5, 4.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez was voted in as a starter for the national League All-Star team by the fans for the first time in his 16-plus years in the majors. While with the Chicago Cubs, he was named to the NL all-star team in 2005 and 2008.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez was named to the National League All-Star game on Sunday. He was picked for the first time since 2009, when he made the NL squad representing the New York Mets.

--C Jonathan Lucroy was named a reserve catcher for the national League All-Star team on Sunday. Lucroy has nine homers and 44 RBIs.

--OF Ryan Braun was not in Milwaukee’s starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale after leaving Saturday’s game in the second inning with lower back spasms. SS Jean Segura replaced Braun in the No. 2 slot of the Brewers’ lineup. They were 20-6 this season with Segura hitting second.

--OF Logan Schafer, who replaced Braun in right field on Saturday and started there on Sunday, logged his first hit in eight at bats since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday with a sixth-inning leadoff triple -- his first triple of the season. He scored on Scooter Gennett’s one-out grounder to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 2-1. He later doubled and scored the tying run on Rickie Weeks’ pinch-hit single.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo will have to wait until at least Friday for his next shot at passing Ben Sheets and moving into fifth place all alone on Milwaukee’s career wins list. Gallardo and Sheets are tied with 86 each. Gallardo is 0-1 over his last three starts since his last win. Jim Slaton leads with 117 wins.

--CF Carlos Gomez, who was named to the National League All-Star game on Sunday, was 0-for-4 in Sunday’s 4-2 loss at Cincinnati, leaving him 2-for-18 (.111) on the five-game road trip that ended with Milwaukee going 1-4. 1B Lyle Overbay also struggled, finishing the trip 1-for-10 (.100) after going 0-for-3 on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He made the pitch up and in that he was trying to make. Smith gets out left-handers with breaking balls. That’s a pitch they have a lot of trouble with, but he’s not just a breaking ball pitcher.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke on a home run that LHP Will Smith gave up in a loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back spasms) did not play July 6 after leaving July 5 in the second inning. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Brewers on July 3 and experienced a drop in velocity in his first start.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer