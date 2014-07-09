Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- A sputtering offense and an injury to Ryan Braun gave Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke the perfect opportunity to shake up his lineup Tuesday.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez was moved back into the leadoff spot with second baseman Scooter Gennett batting second and catcher Jonathan Lucroy third.

Third baseman Aramis Ramirez hit cleanup, followed by left fielder Khris Davis, first baseman Lyle Overbay, shortstop Jean Segura and then Logan Schafer, playing right field in place of Braun.

”I was wanting to do something, and this timing allowed me to do it, because I needed somebody to fill in where Ryan’s spot was,“ Roenicke said. ”I like Gomey leading off so I think it was a good way to start out. If he gets on base, he can steal, and it seems like when he gets on base we were scoring a lot.

“So I think it was a good time to do it.”

Milwaukee began the day second in the National League with 395 runs scored, 89 home runs and 374 RBIs. The Brewers’ .256 batting average was fifth in the league and their .736 on-base-plus-slugging percentage was third.

But runs have been hard to come by of late for Milwaukee, which has managed just seven in its last four games -- leading to a 1-3 record in those contests.

“We’ll see how we do,” Roenicke said. “I‘m hoping the offense takes off and we want to keep it this way.”

Braun was held out for the second time in as many games due to back spasms. He was pulled from a game Saturday after just one inning and sat out Sunday. Braun was back in the lineup Monday and went 2-for-4 but tweaked the back while running out an eighth-inning double and gave way to pinch-runner Logan Schafer.

Roenicke remained hopeful that Braun would be able to return for the rest of the home stand, which wraps up over the weekend when the St. Louis Cardinals come to town in the last series before the All-Star break.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-39

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 9-3, 3.18 ERA) vs. Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 3-8, 4.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun was not in the Brewers’ lineup Tuesday because of back spasms. Braun played just one inning Saturday at Cincinnati and sat out Sunday due to the injury. He started Monday against the Phillies and picked up two hits but left the game in the eighth inning after his back flared up while running out a double. Manager Ron Roenicke said he expects Braun to return before the end of the homestand.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang needed just 11 pitches -- a season-low -- to get through his scoreless eighth inning Tuesday. Appearing in a game for the first time since June 29 -- and for just the 12th time this season -- Wang’s ERA dropped to 10.69.

--2B Scooter Gennett tied his career high with three hits Tuesday, including a solo home run in the first inning off Philadelphia right-hander Kyle Kendrick. Gennett also made his first career appearance in the outfield, moving to right field in the ninth inning of Milwaukee’s 9-7 loss to Philadelphia.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson continues to dominate at Triple-A Nashville and the Brewers’ brass has taken notice. Nelson threw seven scoreless innings Monday night and hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts, spanning 20 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a rut that we are in right now. I thought the energy was good going into the game and we maintained that through the game. That’s always something you worry about, and I think we’re doing a good job of that.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back spasms) left the July 5 game, and he did not play July 6. He returned to the lineup July 7 but came out late in the game due to the same back ailment. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona League Brewers on July 3 and experienced a drop in velocity in his first start.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer