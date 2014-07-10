Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Strong defensive play kept Jean Segura in the Brewers lineup for most of this season despite a lack of production at the plate.

“He’s just still inconsistent,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “I’ll see some really good swings when he’s squaring up balls but then all of a sudden, he’ll get a 2-0 count and he taps one in front of the plate. We’re trying to get him more consistent.”

An All-Star a year ago, Segura posted a .294 average in his first full big league season but has not hit higher than .274 this season and is batting .181 (23-for-127) with 18 strikeouts and seven walks over his last 34 games.

Defensively, though, Segura has been solid at shortstop. He’s third in the league with 11 errors but has played well enough for Roenicke to keep him in the lineup.

“If we had another guy as good as him defensively, I’d give him more days off just to give him a mental break,” Roenicke said. “But we don’t want him out of that defensive spot.”

Roenicke said Segura has identified some mechanical issues in his swing but worries about frustration

“It’s not so much a loss of confidence but more frustration for him right now,” Roenicke said. “He’s frustrated. He wants to get it going and start helping us the way he knows he can. He’s done a great job for us defensively, but we need him to hit.”

Milwaukee acquired the 24-year-old from the Angels in 2012 in exchange for right-hander Zack Grienke.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-39

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-5, 3.78 ERA) vs. Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 4-5, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Braun was out of the lineup for the second straight game Wednesday as he continues to deal with back spasms. Manager Ron Roenicke said Braun was available to pinch-hit if needed and expects him to be ready to return Thursday afternoon against the Phillies.

--C Jonathan Lucroy got a day off Wednesday, his first since June 25 and just his third since May 5. Manager Ron Roenicke said he considered starting Lucroy at first base to keep his bat (.327, 9 HR, 44 RBIs) in the lineup but decided that Lucroy needed a full day. He was able to pinch-hit if necessary.

--SS Jean Segura moved up to No. 2 in the Brewers’ lineup Wednesday but went 0-for-4. Segura, an All-Star a year ago, is struggling in 2014, batting just 232. He’s been awful in July, going just 3-for-29 at the plate, but manager Ron Roenicke said he’s pleased enough with Segura’s defense to keep him in the lineup for the time being.

--1B Lyle Overbay went 2-for-3 with an RBI and now has eight multi-hit games this season. He has four hits in his last four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You expect you’ll have a tough time somewhere in the season. I still like what we’ve done for the three months. We need to bounce out of this thing and get it right back.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke after a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back spasms) left the July 5 game, and he did not play July 6. He returned to the lineup July 7 but came out late in the game due to the same back ailment. He did not play July 8-9, and is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona League Brewers on July 3.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer