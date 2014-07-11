Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Before his team took the field to face Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke was asked whether or not right-hander Marco Estrada would still make his scheduled start Saturday against the Cardinals.

Considering Estrada struggled lately, posting a 2-4 record and a 6.53 ERA in his last seven starts while giving up 10 of his MLB-leading 27 home runs, it was a logical question but one Roenicke wasn’t going to answer.

“I won’t comment on that,” he said.

Hours after the Brewers melted down late for a 9-1 loss, their fifth in a row and ninth in their last 10 games, the question was answered as Milwaukee summoned right-hander Jimmy Nelson from Triple-A Nashville.

Nelson has been lights-out while waiting for his moment. In 17 games (16 starts), he is 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA and has struck out 114 in 111 innings of work.

In one spot start for the Brewers this season, Nelson threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

With Nelson in the fold and slated to start Saturday against St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright, the MLB ERA leader, Estrada, will move to the bullpen.

The Brewers’ front office and coaching staff had been debating the move for a while, Roenicke said.

”We’re in discussions all the time about this and what to do, and how do we improve,“ Roenicke said. ”Not just with other people, but how do we improve internally with what we have?

“Sometimes you wait until the all-star break to do things. But when the timing calls for something to be done, you try to do it. If it makes sense right then, why wait on something? That’s what we talk about all the time. We talk about what goes on in here, how guys are feeling right now, and do we need a change?”

To make room for Nelson on the roster, Milwaukee placed left-hander Wei-Chung Wang to the 15-day disabled list with tightness in his shoulder.

Wang, a 22-year-old Rule 5 pick out of the Pirates’ organization last winter, has been used sparingly this season -- with little to show for it.

In 13 appearances, Wang allowed 21 earned runs in 17 innings of work, including six home runs.

As a Rule 5 pick, the Brewers are required to keep him on the 25-man roster all season or return him to Pittsburgh for $25K.

However, once players have been on the active roster for at least 90 days -- a threshold Wang crossed on June 27 -- the player can be placed on the disabled list without the team losing contractual control.

Milwaukee, though, will have to keep Wang on its active roster next season for as many days as he spends on the DL.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-41

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-1, 0.59 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 5-5, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville, where he was 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 111 innings of work. Nelson has made one spot start this season for Milwaukee, throwing five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Nelson will take the spot of Marco Estrada in the rotation and is scheduled to start Saturday when the Brewers host the Cardinals at Miller Park.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang was placed on the 15-day disabled list with tightness in his left shoulder. Wang struggled in limited action this season; he allowed 21 earned runs over 17 innings of work, including six home runs, in 13 appearances. As a Rule 5 pick out of the Pirates organization, Milwaukee is required to keep Wang on the major league roster all season. But because he’s been active for 90 days, he can be placed on the disabled list while maintaining contractual control of the player for the future.

--RHP Marco Estrada was originally listed as the Brewers’ starter for Saturday, but manager Ron Roenicke wouldn’t confirm whether or not he would, in fact, make that start. But hours after the Brewers melted down late for a 9-1 loss Wednesday; their fifth loss in a row and ninth in their last 10 games, the question was answered as Milwaukee summoned RHP Jimmy Nelson from Triple-A Nashville. With Nelson in the fold and slated to start Saturday, Estrada will move to the bullpen.

--LHP Will Smith had his worst outing of the season Thursday, giving up five runs on three hits and two walks without recording an out. Smith had been unhittable for much of the season but has fallen into a rut lately and has allowed nine earned runs over his last three outings (40.50 ERA), ballooning his ERA 1.36 to 3.24. Since June 1, his ERA is 7.72.

--RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers lineup Thursday and went 1-for-4 after sitting out the last two games with back spasms. Braun played sporadically since his back first flared up last Saturday, forcing him to the bench after just one inning against Cincinnati. He sat Sunday and returned Monday, getting two hits, but had to leave that game early, as well.

--RHP Matt Garza retired his first 13 batters and held the Phillies to three hits of 7 2/3 innings but was tagged with two runs and a loss Thursday afternoon. In his last eight starts, Garza has gone 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA (15 earned runs in 56 2/3 innings of work).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I look at the final score and that’s ridiculous.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after a 9-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) was placed on the 15-day disabled July 10.

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back spasms) left the July 5 game, and he did not play July 6. He returned to the lineup July 7 but came out late in the game due to the same back ailment. He did not play July 8-9, but returned July 10.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona League Brewers on July 3 and returned to Huntsville July 9.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer