Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Ron Roenicke kept reporters waiting 20 minutes after his team blew a 6-0 lead and lost 7-6 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, but when he finally appeared in a media interview room at Miller Park, the Brewers’ manager said he wouldn’t be taking any questions.

”There’s been a death in one of the families of one of our players so I don’t want to answer questions,“ said Roenicke, who was visibly shaken and emotional. ”For respect of him right now, we’re not going to let anybody in the clubhouse.

”Sorry, but these things are tough and I just don’t want to leave any players open to anything.

“I don’t want to say who it is or anything but we’ll get this figured out tomorrow and we can talk then.”

The loss was Milwaukee’s season-high sixth in a row and 10th in the last 11 games. Ten days ago, they arrived in Toronto 6 1/2 games ahead of the Cardinals in the NL Central but since then, the Brewers were swept by the Blue Jays in a two-game interleague series; dropped three of four to the Reds and were swept at home by the Phillies in a four-game series before falling to St. Louis on Friday night. The Cardinals have four of their last five to move within a game of first but before the game, Roenicke said there was no added importance for his team compared to any other opponent.

”It’s another series is what it is and we need to turn this around,“ Roenicke said. ”I thought the last series was important to turn it around, and we didn‘t. So this series is important to turn it around.

“We just have to win games. We’re not playing against one team; we’re playing against the whole league. And we have to win more games. We have to win more games than they do, we have to win more games than Pittsburgh does, Cincinnati and the Cubs. That’s what we have to do.”

Milwaukee will try and snap its losing streak against ace right-hander Adam Wainwright. The Brewers plan to start rookie right-hander Jimmy Nelson, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville late Thursday night.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-42

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 11-4, 1.79 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson returned to Milwaukee after he was recalled late Thursday night from Triple-A Nashville, where he was 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 111 innings of work. Nelson made one spot start this season for Milwaukee, throwing five scoreless innings against the Mets while allowing five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Nelson will take the spot of Marco Estrada in the rotation and is scheduled to start Saturday when the Brewers host the Cardinals at Miller Park.

--2B Scooter Gennett tied his career high with three hits including a two-run triple, and scored twice against the Cardinals on Friday. Gennett is 9-for-33 at the plate this month.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks, including three home runs Friday night, dropping his record to 1-11 in 19 career starts against the Cardinals with a 6.45 ERA. In his last six starts overall, Gallardo is 1-1 with a 2.85 ERA.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. Manager Ron Roenicke said he wasn’t sure what the plan was for Wang, a Rule 5 Pick that had been used sparingly this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s been a death in one of the families of one of our players so I don’t want to answer questions. For respect of him right now, we’re not going to let anybody in the clubhouse.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after a 7-6 loss to St. Louis on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back spasms) left the July 5 game, and he did not play July 6. He returned to the lineup July 7 but came out late in the game due to the same back ailment. He did not play July 8-9, but he returned July 10.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled July 11.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona League Brewers on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer