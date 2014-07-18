Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Amazing what a difference one victory can make.

The Milwaukee Brewers wrapped up in dramatic fashion, snapping a seven-game losing streak with an 11-2 thumping of the St. Louis Cardinals who, a night earlier, pulled into a tie with the Brewers atop the NL Central.

With that victory, Milwaukee goes into the break with a one-game lead that will feel enormous for the next four days.

When the calendar flipped to July, things were pretty good for the Brewers, who had cooled off after a blistering start but still led their division by 6 1/2 games.

That lead disappeared over the next 12 games as the Brewers lost 11 times, including a four-game sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies.

But all was well in Milwaukee’s clubhouse Sunday afternoon, with four days of rest and recovery in store for a team that has sat atop the division for 100 days.

”It makes the break a lot more fun,“ manager Ron Roenicke said. ”You wouldn’t think so, but it does. When you’re on a losing streak and if you lose today, you’re not sure when the streak is going to end so you go into the break not feeling good, you come out of the break not feeling good.

“Now, we go into it feeling good and come out of it feeling good. It does a lot. I know I talk about every game being important but it does a lot for the feeling of where we are now and where we are coming out of it.”

The Brewers will have their work cut out for them when play resumes July 18 in Washington, where the Nationals, who go into the break tied with Atlanta atop the NL East.

Then, its back home to Milwaukee where the Reds await, followed by the Mets and a trip to Tampa to play the Rays and back to St. Louis for another meeting with the Cardinals.

There are, of course, questions: Can the starting pitching revert to its early-season form? Can Roenicke find a lineup that works on a day-in and day-out basis? Does the bullpen have enough left in the tank for the rigors of the stretch run after throwing 272 innings in the first half?

That number is actually fifth-lowest total in the NL but when broken down by pitcher, there is cause for concern: lefty Will Smith is tied for the league lead with 49 appearances; he was practically unhittable for much of the season but allowed nine runs over two innings (40.50) in three games before throwing a scoreless inning July 13.

Closer Francisco Rodriguez has 27 saves in 30 chances but has appeared in 45 games.

Getting to those two arms has also been a bit of a problem as right-handers Jim Henderson and Tyler Thornburg have been sidelined with injuries and Brandon Kintzler has been nothing close to his 2013 form.

Roenicke is hoping his pitching staff won’t have to carry as much of the team’s burden in the second half; he’s optimistic that offensively, the four-day break will help clear the mind as well as rest the muscles.

“I thought we would have a stretch somewhere where we didn’t play that well, but I really didn’t expect this,” Roenicke said. “I think this is too good of a team to go into this big of a slump. It’s concerning to me. That’s why I think it is important to get this thing turned around.”

They’re big questions, but there’s no reason to think Milwaukee won’t be in the hunt for at least a playoff spot this fall, especially when you consider injuries elsewhere in the division.

The Cardinals already lost two starters in RHP Michael Wacha and LHP Jaime Garcia, then lost catcher Yadier Molina for 8-to-12 weeks with a torn ligament in his right thumb.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, will go forward without second baseman Brandon Phillips.

If the Brewers can stay healthy -- and they have thus far -- and get back to clicking on all cylinders, Milwaukee will be watching baseball come October.

But for now, the Brewers will just be happy with that one-game lead.

“It’s not comfortable because (St. Louis) is a great ball club and they’re going to be there until the end,” left fielder Khris Davis said. “But just taking it day-by --day, glad to be in the spot we are.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-43

STREAK: Won one

FIRST-HALF MVP: CF Carlos Gomez deserves plenty of consideration, but the nod has to go to C Jonathan Lucroy, who hit .315 with nine home runs, 32 doubles and 44 RBIs in the first half. After winning his first spot on the NL All-Star team via the players’ vote, he will start now that Cardinals C Yadier Molina is out with an injury. Lucroy not only is Milwaukee’s most consistent hitter but is one of the best receivers in the game, even though his caught-stealing numbers were tainted by some poor infield play.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: B-minus -- OK, so Milwaukee fell flat at the end of the first half, but look at it this way: The Brewers spent 100 days atop the NL Central and were only tied for one of them. They also are a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League’s best record. Not too shabby. Milwaukee ranks second in the league in slugging percentage (.412) and home runs (94). C Jonathan Lucroy, a potential Most Valuable Player candidate, is one of three Brewers in the NL’s starting lineup for the All-Star Game, joining OF Carlos Gomez and 3B Aramis Ramirez. Closer Francisco Rodriguez also earned a place on the NL All-Star team.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: Of all the Biogenesis Boys, nobody has more to prove this year than RF Ryan Braun. Milwaukee’s $100 million man is batting .298 with 11 home runs and leads the team but 52 RBIs, but a prolonged slump in June and a number of nagging injuries sapped the consistency out of the one-time Most Valuable Player. The last two weeks before the All-Star break provided cause for optimism, as he hit .389 and collected multiple hits in nine of 14 games.

BUY OR SELL: It all depends. The Brewers could use some help in the bullpen, but they would like to see whether injured RHPs Jim Henderson and Tyler Thornburg can return and contribute down the stretch. A versatile bat off the bench would be beneficial, but unless the Brewers find a way to move 2B Rickie Weeks, there just isn’t a lot of space on the roster. Milwaukee may have already made its signature move for the season, having summoned young RHP Jimmy Nelson from Triple-A Nashville. Don’t expect too many major moves; the Brewers lack the young assets that sellers covet.

INJURY STATUS: The Brewers’ primary injury concern involves two relievers who are on the disabled list. RHP Jim Henderson and RHP Tyler Thornburg continue working their way back. Thornburg began a throwing program at the team’s spring training facility last month, while Henderson is working his way through a minor league rehab assignment. He should be back with the Brewers not long after the break. LHP Wei-Chung Wang, a little-used Rule 5 pick, is sidelined due to left shoulder tightness.

TOP PROSPECT: RHP Jimmy Nelson was unstoppable at Triple-A Nashville, where he went 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA. He threw five scoreless innings in a spot start earlier this season against the Miami Marlins, but when moved into the rotation just before the break, he was knocked around in 4 1/3 innings by the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers’ brass has all the confidence in the world in Nelson, so he will get another chance, and probably a few.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are going to face some tough pitching. We have been Cincinnati, St. Louis, Washington and then Cincinnati comes back here again. It’s not going to get any easier. We just have to focus and do the best you can do.” -- Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 17.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona League Brewers on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

INF Elian Herrera