Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Milwaukee Brewers entered the All-Star break in first place for only the fourth time in franchise history, but it will take a strong second half to endure a division title with three pursuers hot on their tails.

The 2014 Brewers joined squads from 1982, 2007 and 2011 as first-place teams at the break, and the first and last of those teams won division titles.

This year’s Milwaukee is one game up on St. Louis, with Cincinnati (2.5 games back) and Pittsburgh (3.5 games back) right behind them. So, the Brewers know there’s no resting on their first-half laurels.

“We’re being pushed,” Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. “We’ve got to work hard and keep fighting it out because these guys are not going to let up behind us.”

Milwaukee has been in first place every day since April 5, but are only 2-10 in July, allowing the rest of the field to catch up. The All-Star break gave the Brewers a chance to rest and recover, and manager Ron Roenicke feels his team will be ready to respond.

“We just need to concentrate on playing good baseball,” he said. “We didn’t the two weeks before the break and we need to get back to that team -- pitch well and get the offense hot again. I think we’re good enough that when everything is going right, we can play with anybody.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza 6-6, 3.69 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark 8-6, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza was a hard-luck loser in his last start, taking a no hitter into the seventh inning before allowing two earned runs in an eventual 9-1 defeat. It was his 13th quality start of the season, however. He’ll make his second start of the year against the Nationals, having lost on June 23. He’s 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA in five career starts against Washington.

--SS Jean Segura returned to the Brewers on Friday after being reinstated from the bereavement list. Segura missed two games after the death of his infant son in the Dominican Republic. “He had a good look on his face and he wants to get back out doing what he likes,” manager Ron Roenicke said. Segura drew a warm round of applause at Nationals Park before his first at-bat.

--2B Scooter Gennett joined an exclusive list of players who have hit multiple home runs off Washington ace Stephen Strasburg after his first-inning solo shot. Gennett previously connected off Strasburg for a grand slam in Milwaukee on June 25. Giancarlo Stanton, Dan Uggla, Ike Davis, Freddie Freeman, Justin Ruggiano and Tyler Colvin and teammate Khris Davis are the only others with multiple homers against Strasburg.

--C Jonathan Lucroy was ready to kick off the second half of the season, but was still flying high from his start at the All-Star Game earlier in the week, where he went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. “It was a really great time. We obviously had a lot of fun doing it,” he said. “It was a great experience and is something I will never forget the rest of my life.”

--OF Khris Davis hit his team-leading 16th home run in the second inning, depositing a 3-2 fastball over the wall in right-center field. Since July 23, 2013, the date of Davis’ first MLB home run, he (27 homers) trails only Giancarlo Stanton (35) and Justin Upton (28) among NL outfielders in that category.

--LHP Will Smith was unavailable out of the Brewers bullpen Friday because of back spasms that flared up prior to the game. Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke did not think Smith would miss any more time with the issue.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I guess I don’t hit too many home runs, so I don’t know if it’s coincidence. He’s got really good stuff. I got ahead in the count, which always helps, so I mean, it’s somewhat of a coincidence.” -- Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett, who joined an exclusive list of players who hit multiple home runs off Washington ace Stephen Strasburg after his first-inning solo shot in a 4-2 victory over Washington on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Will Smith (back spasms) was unavailable June 18.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona League Brewers on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

INF Elian Herrera