Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Rickie Weeks was drafted in the first round by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2003 and was called up to the majors for the first time at the end of that season.

So the veteran second baseman has seen the franchise grow from a perennial loser to a contender in the National League Central.

“It has been a good process. We were losing some games here and there,” he said. “I think we have turned some heads the past few years.”

With the emergence of Scooter Gennett, Weeks has seen his playing time diminish from years past. Gennett started the first two games of the series in Washington and hit a home run on Friday against starter Stephen Strasburg.

But Weeks got the start at second and batted second on Sunday as manager Ron Roenicke used a lineup of all right-handed hitters against Washington lefty Gio Gonzalez.

Weeks came through in the top of the ninth when he singled against Washington closer Rafael Soriano to tie the game at 4. But Weeks was thrown out on the back end of a double steal and Washington won in the last of the ninth as Jayson Werth had a double with two outs to score Anthony Rendon for the 5-4 win.

Weeks is hitting .257 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 152 at-bats. Gennett, who had a pinch-hit Sunday, is hitting .308.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-45

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 2-1, 2.79 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 10-6, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta will get the start Monday when the Brewers begin a series at home with the Reds. Peralta has made 19 starts and has allowed 122 hits in 119 2/3 innings.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo made the start in the series finale on Sunday in Washington. He has allowed 12 runs in his last three starts and gave up four runs in six innings and took the loss against Washington.

“I thought his stuff was good. I thought he threw some great curveballs. He did a good job of battling,” manager Ron Roenicke said of his starter.

--LHP Zach Duke continues to shine out of the Milwaukee bullpen. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning on Sunday against the Nationals, his former team, and lowered his ERA to 1.13.

--2B Scooter Gennett started the first two games of the Washington series then came off the bench to get a pinch-hit on Sunday in the top of the ninth. Gennett is hitting .308. He is a graduate of Sarasota High in Florida. That is also the alma mater of Washington SS Ian Desmond.

--OF Khris Davis, who hit a homer Friday, drove in a run with a single on Sunday. But he overthrew the cutoff man in the last of the ninth on a double by Jayson Werth, and Anthony Rendon scored the winning run for the Nationals. “If he hits the cutoff man, he’s out,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “We need to quit making so many mistakes. We did a nice job of coming back and tying it. We let an opportunity go.”

--SS Jean Segura started for the Brewers in the three games over the weekend in Washington after he was reinstated from the bereavement list after missing two games following the death of his infant son in the Dominican Republic. He started and was 1-for-4 Saturday and was 1-for-4 Sunday.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

--RHP Kevin Shackelford, who was designated for assignment on July 17, was sent outright to Double-A Huntsville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought his stuff was good. I thought he threw some great curveballs. He did a good job of battling.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, of his starter, RHP Yovani Gallardo, who gave up four runs in six innings Sunday to take the loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Will Smith (back spasms) was not available July 18 but he was July 19, though he did not pitch. Smith pitched a scoreless eighth inning July 20.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona League Brewers on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville on July 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 18, retroactive to July 13.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

INF Elian Herrera