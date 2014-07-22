Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee selected the contract of right-hander Jeremy Jeffress on Monday in the hopes of adding some stability -- and power -- to the Brewers’ bullpen.

A one-time top prospect in the Brewers’ organization, Jeffress signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee in April after he was released by the Blue Jays.

Assigned to Triple-A Nashville, Jeffress posted a 4-1 record and 1.51 ERA in 30 appearances.

The numbers were impressive enough to earn a spot in Milwaukee for the first time since late in the 2010 season.

“We talked about him a while ago, and I think all of us on the coaching staff have been intrigued with what he’s been doing,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “(General manager) Doug (Melvin) called me last night and said that’s what we were doing.”

Roenkicke has been juggling left-handers in his bullpen this season. With Tyler Thornburgh and Jim Henderson both on the DL, Rob Wooten and Brandon Kintzler have been Roenicke’s only right-handed options and have been less-than-steady options leading to closer Francisco Rodriguez.

“He was (Nashville‘s) closer but (manager Rick Sweet) would use him multi-innings,” Roenicke said. “He said he threw him three days in a row once. So he can do pretty much anything.”

The move brings Jeffress, 26, back to the organization that selected him in the first round (16th overall) of the 2006 draft and stuck with him through three positive tests for marijuana use, including a 100-game suspension in 2009.

Jeffress was shipped to Kansas City in December 2010, part of the trade that brought right-hander Zack Grienke to Milwaukee, but after posting a 5.65 ERA in 27 appearances over the next two seasons, his contract was purchased by the Blue Jays.

He finally caught on in Toronto late last season, posting an 0.87 ERA in 10 September appearances but struggled in three outings this season (10.50 ERA) and was given his outright release on April 16.

I never thought I would be back, I didn‘t,” Jeffress said. “I did not think I would be back. I know my time here was a great experience. It was home for me. I felt comfortable here. It was great for me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 2-1, 2.79 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 10-6, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rob Wooten was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. In 37 appearances with Milwaukee, Wooten had a 1-4 record a 4.36 ERA. He posted a 0.37 ERA in 13 May outings but has been shelled over the last six weeks, going 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA in 20 appearances since June 1.

--RHP Jeremy Jeffress had his contract selected Monday from Triple-A Nashville where he was 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 30 appearances. Jeffress, a former first-round pick of the Brewers, struggled with marijuana dependency as a prospect in Milwaukee’s system and was suspended three times before he was eventually dealt to Kansas City as part of a package for right-hander Zack Greinke. He began the season with the Blue Jays, who released him on April 16.

--RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-4 with two RBIs Monday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Braun is batting .400 (14-for-35) during that streak with a triple, a home run, four doubles and seven RBIs. He leads the team with 56 RBIs this season.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez threw a perfect ninth inning to record his 29th save of the season, putting him second among National League closers. In 31 save situations this season, Rodriguez has a 1.94 ERA and three blown saves.

--RHP Jim Henderson (strained right shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list Monday, making room for RHP Jeremy Jeffress, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville. Henderson is currently on a minor league rehab assignment and could re-join the Brewers by the end of the month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had a real nice game. He gave us the innings, kept the ball down, had a real nice slider. He made some big pitches when he needed to.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke on RHP Wily Peralta after a win over Cincinnati on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona League Brewers on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred to Triple-A Nashville on July 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

INF Elian Herrera