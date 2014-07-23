Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Jimmy Nelson’s second start since being added to the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation was a definite improvement from his last time out, when he gave up eight runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings against the Cardinals.

On Tuesday against Cincinnati, Nelson wasn’t quite sharp, but he held the Reds to three runs on four hits while striking out three in six innings. Milwaukee eventually won 4-3, though Nelson wasn’t involved in the decision.

“I was more focused this time,” Nelson said. “I was getting ahead of hitters better, trusting (catcher Jonathan) Lucroy and just trusting our defense.”

Including a spot start earlier this season against the Miami Marlins, Nelson is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA. At Triple-A Nashville, he was 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 17 appearances (16 starts).

Lucroy, though, sees progress.

”His first start he was a little erratic and a little wild,“ Lucroy said. ”Tonight he was still a little wild, but it’s baby steps.

“Being a young guy up here on a first-place team, fresh up from Triple-A, I can only imagine being out there on the mound. It’s not easy. I thought he did good and he gave us a chance to win. That’s all he can do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-45

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 7-8, 3.63 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 10-4, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson did not earn a decision after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings Tuesday against Cincinnati. He struck out five and allowed just one walk but hit three batters, including one with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. Since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on July 10, Nelson has allowed nine earned runs in 10 1/3 innings while striking out 10.

--LHP Zach Duke struck out the side in the eighth inning Tuesday, extending his streak of scoreless appearances to 12. Since June 1, Duke has allowed just one earned run -- a solo home run by Rockies OF Chris Dickerson on June 20 -- and has struck out 25 in 18 innings.

--2B Scooter Gennett left Tuesday’s game after four innings with tightness in his left quadriceps. He is considered day-to-day, according to manager Ron Roenicke. Roenicke said the issue was bothering Gennett for a while and that he likely won’t be in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for the series finale. Gennett went 0-for-2 Tuesday, but he was 9-for-24 in his previous seven games.

--RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-4 Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Braun is 16-for-39 (.410) with two home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch. Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of his season-ending, 65-game suspension for violating baseball’s Joint Drug Agreement.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he’s been swinging the bat better than not getting any hits lately. I know he’s been frustrated because he thinks he’s been squaring up some balls. He wasn’t locked in, but today, obviously, a big day.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on C Jonathan Lucroy, who hit two solo homers Tuesday, including a walk-off shot that gave the Brewers a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Lucroy was 3-for-30 over his previous eight games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (left quadriceps tightness) left the July 22 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

INF Elian Herrera