Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- Jonathan Lucroy wasn’t in the starting lineup Friday as manager Ron Roenicke tries to find a way to keep his All-Star catcher fresh for a playoff race.

Managing Lucroy’s playing time has been a difficult task this season. He’s been the team’s most consistent hitter all year and had a .314 average after going 2-for-4 with a home run Thursday.

Sitting Lucroy on Friday was especially difficult as Lucroy has snapped out of a month-long funk in the last week, going 6-for-12 at the plate.

“I didn’t want to (rest Lucroy),” Roencike said. “I love (backup catcher Martin Maldonado) behind the plate, but I didn’t want to get Luc out of there because he’s been swinging the bat so well. But you have to do it.”

Lucroy appeared in 95 games this season -- one fewer than shortstop Jean Segura and tied with center fielder Carlos Gomez for second on the team -- but made it clear, he doesn’t feel like he needs a day off.

“They kept asking me what day I wanted to take off and I told them ‘look, I don’t want a day off. I want to play,'” Lucroy said. “If I‘m feeling good, I can contribute. I‘m not tired, I‘m feeling good so leave me out there. They’ve put me in, put me in and put me in, but today they told me they were going to give me a day off whether I liked it or not.”

Roenicke said there was talk of starting Lucroy at first base Friday, but instead decided to give him a full day, though he did appear as a pinch-hitter and draw a leadoff-walk in the ninth inning.

RECORD: 58-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 5-5, 3.13 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 11-6, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez was charged with his fourth blown save of the season after gave up a two-run home run Friday to Mets first baseman Lucas Duda. Rodriguez has 29 saves this season but is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA in his last seven appearances.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo recorded his longest outing of the season, pitching 7 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out eight. He’s 0-1 with a 4.14 ERA in his last six starts.

--RF Ryan Braun reached on a fielder’s choice but went 0-for-3 at the plate Friday, snapping his hitting streak at 12 games. Braun hit .383 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs during that streak.

--CF Carlos Gomez hit a solo home run off Mets left-hander Zack Wheeler on Friday, giving him 15 for the season. He is second behind Khris Davis (17) on the Brewers this season. Gomez went 2-for-5 Friday and has at least two hits in seven of his last eight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They jumped me right away. First-pitch double. (Mets 3B David) Wright put together a great at-bat. First-pitch homer and first-pitch base hit right up the middle. They came out swinging. Everything was up and out over the plate. Just bury it. There’s nothing much I can do about it.” -- RHP Francisco Rodriguez, who blew his fourth save of the season in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (left quadriceps tightness) left the July 22 game, and he didn’t play July 23-25. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

