Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said he didn’t glean an extra advantage Friday night from having caught St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright in last month’s All-Star Game.

But Lucroy sure seemed comfortable at the plate against a guy who’s traditionally had the Brewers’ number, lining a single in the third and then knocking out Wainwright with a three-run double in the sixth that punctuated a 7-4 win.

Entering the game with a 2.19 career ERA in 27 prior appearances against Milwaukee, Wainwright was pounded for nine hits and seven runs over 5 1/3 innings, walking three and fanning five.

“It’s really rare,” Lucroy said. “Typically against us, he’s really good. I just thought he made some mistakes up in the zone. He walked some guys and it worked out for us. He just looked a little off.”

And again, Lucroy was on, raising his average to .308 with 12 homers and 53 RBIs. Combine his offensive production with above-average defense and his ability to frame close pitches for strikes, and you have a catcher that’s earning MVP consideration because the Brewers have been in first place almost all season.

“We’re too good to be held down for too long,” Lucroy said of the offense.

RECORD: 60-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 11-5, 3.07 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Justin Masterson, 4-6, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta found Greg Gibson’s small strike zone after walking four of the first eight batters and beat St. Louis for the third time this year. Peralta lasted 6 2/3 innings, allowing just five hits and two runs with only three strikeouts. He was able to get quicker outs after the first by keeping his 95-mph fastball down, inducing 11 outs via grounders.

--RHP Kyle Lohse was moved up a day and will start Saturday night’s middle game of this big three-game series in St. Louis. Lohse last worked Monday night in Tampa Bay, taking a tough 2-1 loss on a two-run bloop single by James Loney in the bottom of the sixth. Lohse has pitched once against his old team this year, getting no-decisioned on April 29 in a game that Milwaukee won 5-4 in 11 innings.

--2B Scooter Gennett (left index finger) was scratched from Friday night’s lineup after being injured while bunting in the indoor cages before the game. Gennett underwent X-rays and they came back negative, although his status for Saturday night wasn’t known. He’s been a key to the Brewers’ offensive success this year, batting .302 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (blister) was scratched from Saturday night’s scheduled start. Nelson last pitched on Sunday, dropping a tough 2-0 decision to the New York Mets as Jacob deGrom threw a shutout. It’s not known when Nelson will return to the rotation, although he could get a start next week when Milwaukee returns home to face slumping San Francisco and the surging Los Angeles Dodgers.

--OF Gerardo Parra was acquired in a trade Thursday from Arizona for a pair of minor leaguers, OF Mitch Haniger and LHP Anthony Banda. Parra didn’t get to St. Louis until 4 p.m. Friday, so he wasn’t in the starting lineup, but came in for defense in the seventh and fanned in his only at-bat. The Brewers optioned OF Logan Schafer to make room for Parra.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (left index finger) was scratched Aug. 1 after being injured while bunting in the indoor cages before the game. Gennett underwent X-rays and they came back negative, although his status for Aug. 2 night wasn’t known.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (blister) was scratched from his scheduled start Aug. 2. It’s not known when Nelson will return to the rotation.

--LF Khris Davis (left calf tightness) left the game before the bottom of the seventh on Aug. 1. Manager Ron Roenicke said Davis fouled a pitch off the calf earlier in the game.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera