Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Matt Garza landed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday but the veteran right-hander is confident that his strained left oblique won’t be nearly as big of a problem as it was last season, when he was sidelined nearly seven weeks.

“I have more range of motion, it’s easier doing things every day -- breathing, coughing, waking up, rolling out of bed,” Garza said Tuesday. “It’s a lot easier than it was last year.”

Garza suffered the injury Sunday afternoon at St. Louis. He was dominating the Cardinals through five innings and allowed just one hit. But with two outs in the sixth, he felt a grab on his second-to-last pitch of the inning and gave way to a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

The injury came in the midst of one of Garza’s best stretches this season. In his last three starts, Garza is 1-0 and has allowed just 21 innings of work.

Take out a dreadful appearance on July 19, when he allowed five first-inning runs and recorded only one out, and Garza is 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA over his last 12 starts.

“I don’t like it, but I understand it,” Garza said. “Being competitive, you don’t want to come here and not do anything. You want to feel like you’re doing stuff. Best thing for me is kind of just take a step back and kind of get away from myself. That’s the best thing.”

Roenicke said he’s optimistic that Garza will be ready to return on Aug. 19.

“We’ll look at it like it is just going to be the 15 days, but we’ll determine that as we go on,” Roenicke said. “He won’t pick up a ball or throw it for a while. He’ll do some stuff inside, some plyos inside and keep his arm active. These things are hard to tell. Obliques sometimes last longer than you think. He says he doesn’t think he did it bad. Hopefully that’s the case.”

Garza’s next turn in the rotation is Saturday against the Dodgers. Roenicke wasn’t ready to divulge who will make that start.

He brushed off a radio host’s assumption that Marco Estrada, who moved to the bullpen when right-hander Jimmy Nelson was called up from Triple-A Nashville, would return to the rotation and acknowledged that Mike Fiers, currently 8-5 with a 2.55 ERA in 17 starts for Nashville, was in consideration.

“We’ll have to see how these games go,” Roenicke said.

Signed over the winter to a four-year, $50 million contract, Garza has made 23 starts and is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsang, 6-8, 3.74 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 6-5, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday because of a left rib cage strain. Garza suffered the injury Sunday at St. Louis. He had held the Cardinals to one hit on 71 pitches through six innings before giving way to a pinch-hitter in the seventh. Manager Ron Roenicke said after the game that Garza felt a pull in his left oblique.

--RHP Rob Wooten was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and rejoined the team Tuesday night. Wooten joins Milwaukee for the third time this season; he was called up on April 13 and again on May 1. Wooten allowed just five earned runs in his first 17 appearances (17.0 IP) but went 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA in his last 20 outings before being returned to Nashville on July 21.

--2B Scooter Gennett was out of the Brewers lineup again Tuesday, as he continues to get past a nagging left quad injury. Gennett said he was feeling significantly better but manager Ron Roenicke wanted to give Gennett one more full day in the hopes that Gennett would able to play at full speed when he does return to the lineup.

--OF Khris Davis was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday while he deals with a sore left elbow. Manager Ron Roenicke said Davis woke up with the issue Tuesday morning but was available to pinch-hit if needed. Recently acquired OF Gerardo Parra started in Davis’ place.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no rehab, there’s no secret, miracle workout. It’s just sit and wait.” -- Brewers RHP Matt Garza, on his strained left oblique.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) left the Aug. 3 game. He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 5, retroactive to Aug. 4. Garza said his move to the DL was “precautionary” and the injury wasn’t as bad as the one he suffered while with the Cubs last season and kept him out of action for nearly two months.

--SS Jean Segura (sore left quad) sat out the Aug. 3 game. After an off day, there is a chance he could return to the lineup Aug. 5.

--2B Scooter Gennett (right quad tightness) left the Aug. 2 game. He appeared as a pinch hitter Aug. 3.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (blister) was scratched from his scheduled start Aug. 2. He will take the ball Aug. 5. His last outing was July 27.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera