Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- When the Brewers were shooting out to a major-league-best 20-7 record, it was largely on the collective back of their relief corps.

But a number of close games, a handful of injuries and a general lack of effectiveness from some members of the bullpen has led to a heavy workload for stalwarts such as closer Francisco Rodriguez and lefties Zack Duke and Will Smith.

All three of those pitchers rank among the top six in the National League for appearances and all have had their share of struggles in recent weeks.

That’s one reason manager Ron Roenicke went to struggling right-hander Brandon Kintzler and seldom-used left-hander Tom Gorzelanny on Wednesday with the Brewers down by just one run in the eighth inning.

”When we are losing ballgames in the late innings, it’s hard to keep going to who we’ve thrown a lot this year,“ Roenicke said. ”I know it is a close ballgame, but we need Kintzler to get going and Gorzelanny has done a nice job for us.

“I think Kintzler is going to need to get it going for us to use him late in games. Hopefully it clicks with some of them, and we get it going again.”

Kintzler gave up a pair of runs on three hits. They were his first earned runs since July 1, but he still looks little like the pitcher that posted a 2.69 ERA in 71 appearances last season.

Gorzelanny then came on and gave up a home run to Pablo Sandoval to break the game open.

“I would much rather leave a guy in there for the whole inning,” Roenicke said, “so I‘m hoping one of these guys just gets really hot so we can leave him out there for the inning.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 0-2, 4.85 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 13-6, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo lasted just four innings Wednesday in a 7-4 loss to the Giants, his second-shortest start of the season. He had held opponents scoreless for 16 2/3 consecutive innings before allowing three runs in the first inning Wednesday. He was charged with four runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four.

--2B Scooter Gennett returned to the lineup Wednesday and had two hits in Milwaukee’s 7-4 loss to the Giants. Gennett had appeared in just two games since July 29 because of a strained left quad.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny allowed his first run of the season, an eighth-inning home run by the Giants’ Pablo Sandoval. Gorzelanny spent most of the season on the disabled list after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery but had thrown 12 scoreless innings and struck out 14 after joining the team June 14.

--RHP Marco Estrada threw three scoreless innings Wednesday, making it all the more unlikely that he will return to the rotation Saturday in place of the injured Matt Garza. Estrada began the season in Milwaukee’s rotation but had trouble keeping the ball in the park and went 7-6 with a 4.96 ERA in 18 starts. Since moving to the bullpen, Estrada has a 2.70 ERA and has not allowed a home run in 13 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I would much rather leave a guy in there for the whole inning, so I‘m hoping one of these guys just gets really hot so we can leave him out there for the inning.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on his relievers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (right quad tightness) left the Aug. 2 game. He appeared as a pinch hitter Aug. 3, and he did not play Aug. 5. He returned Aug. 6.

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. Garza said his move to the DL was precautionary.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera