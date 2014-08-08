Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- In a starting rotation that lacks a definitive ace, or even an unquestioned No. 1, Wily Peralta is starting to emerge as the Milwaukee Brewers’ best alternative.

The second-year right-hander turned in yet another gem Thursday, holding the San Francisco Giants to a run on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings while striking out a career-best nine to earn his major league-leading 14th victory of the season.

“That feels amazing,” Peralta said. “There’s a lot of great starting pitchers out there, and to be able to be leading the league, that’s amazing, a great feeling. That’s a thing that I’ve been working hard (for) in the offseason and been working hard in the season to be on top.”

Peralta won five in a row and has become something of a slump-buster in the process.

His streak started on the final day of the first half, when he went seven innings and held St. Louis to one unearned run on three hits over seven innings.

Milwaukee had lost seven in a row and 10 of 11 before Peralta’s effort, which gave the Brewers a one-game lead in the NL Central heading into the break.

Peralta came through again his next time up, halting a two-game skid with another seven-inning outing, this time against Cincinnati, which managed just one run on three hits while striking out three times.

That kick-started a four-game winning streak for the Brewers, who dropped a 5-2 decision to the Mets before Peralta, the very next night once again stepped up and despite not having his best stuff, held the Mets to two runs over 5 2/3 innings as Milwaukee won, 5-2.

And when the Brewers opened a three-game showdown at St. Louis last weekend, Peralta earned his third victory over the Cardinals this season, with two runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

”He’s talked about it, so I know it’s on his mind that when we need a good start he’s going to do whatever he can to give us that start,“ manager Ron Roenicke said. ”It’s worked well for him. If he can continue this through, which we need him to do -- and he doesn’t have to be that good -- he just needs to continue to give us those good starts.

“We need him. We need the big, strong guy to have innings and keep the run totals down.”

Since beginning the season 5-4, Peralta has won 10 of his last 12 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 6-6, 2.88 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 11-6, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang will be promoted to Class-A Wisconsin and is scheduled to start Sunday as he continues a minor league rehab assignment. Wang, a Rule 5 pick last winter, was placed on the disabled list last month with a fatigued shoulder.

--2B Scooter Gennett was out of the lineup Thursday as manager Ron Roenicke tries to ease him back into everyday action after battling a left quad injury over the last week. Gennett started Wednesday night and picked up two hits, but Roenicke didn’t want to risk further problems by playing Gennett in a day game following a night game.

--RHP Wily Peralta became baseball’s first pitcher to win 14 games this season after holding the Giants to a run on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings of work. He also set a career high with nine strikeouts. Peralta won five in a row and has a 1.63 ERA during that stretch.

--RHP Mike Fiers will return from Triple-A Nashville and start Saturday against the Dodgers in place of injured RHP Matt Garza. Fiers started 17 minor league games this season and is 8-5 with a 2.55 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings of work. He appeared in four games with Milwaukee earlier in the season and allowed two runs in seven innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When we need a good start he’s going to do whatever he can to give us that start and it’s worked well for him. If he can continue this through, which we need him to do ... and he doesn’t have to be that good. Just continue to give us those good starts.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke on RHP Wily Peralta, who became baseball’s first pitcher to win 14 games this season after holding the San Francisco Giants to a run on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings of work Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (right quad tightness) left the Aug. 2 game. He appeared as a pinch hitter Aug. 3, and he did not play Aug. 5. He returned to action Aug. 6.

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. Garza said his move to the DL was precautionary.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3 and will be promoted to Class A Wisconsin for a start Aug. 10.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera