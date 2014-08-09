Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With right-hander Matt Garza on the disabled list, the Brewers will turn to Mike Fiers Saturday against Zack Greinke and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fiers was recalled Friday night from Triple-A Nashville, where he was 8-5 with a 2.55 ERA in 17 starts this season and struck out 129 batters while walking only 17 in 102 1/3 innings of work.

“He’s been pitching really well, which, when we brought him up a couple years ago, he was doing this,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “It’s a different look. It’s a guy that’s got deception, has got command. His walk-strikeout is back to ridiculous again. When he came up, I don’t know how many good starts he had two years ago, but there were quite a few. So hopefully we see that same guy.”

“That guy” joined an injury-plagued Milwaukee rotation in May of 2012 and was dominant through his first 13 starts, going 6-4 with a 1.80 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 innings of work.

But he ran out of gas down the stretch and was 3-6 with a 3.99 ERA over his final 10 starts, then struggled with ineffectiveness and command issues in 2013, when he went 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA in 11 appearances (three starts).

To make room for Fiers on the roster, Milwaukee optioned right-hander Rob Wooten to Nashville Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 12-7, 2.71 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 0-1, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Will Smith made his MLB-leading 60th appearance Friday and worked a perfect eighth inning against the Dodgers. Since giving up four runs in 1/3 of an inning on July 29 at Tampa, Smith has made five appearances and allowed just one hit and one walk in three innings of work.

--3B Aramis Ramirez had two hits Friday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Since coming off the disabled list June 5, Ramirez is batting .321 (67-for-209) with eight home runs and 34 RBIs.

--RHP Rob Wooten gave up a base hit to the only batter he faced Friday night then was optioned after the game to Triple-A Nashville in order to make room for RHP Mike Fiers, who will start Saturday. Wooten was recalled Tuesday from Nashville when RHP Matt Garza was placed on the DL.

--C Jonathan Lucroy is battling a sore right hamstring and was not in the Brewers lineup Friday night. Manager Ron Roenicke said the move was only precautionary and that he had been planning to give Lucroy a day off in the next few days, anyway. Overall, he’s appeared in 38 games this season for the Brewers and is 1-4 with a 4.32 ERA.

--RHP Mike Fiers was recalled from Triple-A Nashville after the game. Fiers will start Saturday in place of RHP Matt Garza, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list earlier this week with a strained left oblique. In a corresponding roster move, RHP Rob Wooten was optioned to Nashville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You always want to start out the series right, but I thought it was a big one to win. We know how good this team is and how good they’ve been playing, and we know the pitching that we’re going to face the next couple nights. So it was important to win this game.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after Friday’s win over the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (sore right hamstring) was not in the lineup Aug. 8. Manager Ron Roenicke said the move was only precautionary and that he had been planning to give Lucroy a day off in the next few days, anyway.

--2B Scooter Gennett (right quad tightness) left the Aug. 2 game. He appeared as a pinch hitter Aug. 3, and he did not play Aug. 5. He returned to action Aug. 6, but he sat out Aug. 7. He started Aug. 8.

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. Garza said his move to the DL was precautionary.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3 and will be promoted to Class A Wisconsin for a start Aug. 10.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera