Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- When Matt Garza went on the disabled list Tuesday with a strained left oblique, the general consensus was that the move was strictly precautionary and the Milwaukee Brewers right-hander would be ready to return in 15 days.

That is no longer the case.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday that Garza was still experiencing discomfort and hasn’t resumed throwing.

“It’s not looking good,” Roenicke said before the Brewers’ 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Garza sustained the injury a week ago on his second-to-last pitch in a six-inning, one-hit effort at St. Louis. While he showed improvement during workouts last week, he reported soreness Saturday, which led to his rehab plan being placed on hold.

“He didn’t have a setback, but until he is completely pain-free in a bunch of different motions, they’re not going to let him throw,” Roenicke said.

Signed to a four-year, $50 million contract in January, Garza is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 starts. In seven starts before the injury, Garza was 3-2 with a 2.62 ERA -- numbers that were inflated by a nightmare outing against Washington in which he allowed five runs in one-third of an inning.

Milwaukee recalled right-hander Mike Fiers to start in place of Garza.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-2, 4.20 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 6-3, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza is still being held out of baseball-related activities due to a strained left oblique, and he will not begin playing catch until he is completely pain-free, manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday. Garza injured the muscle a week ago in St. Louis, where he had held the Cardinals to one hit over six innings. He landed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson struck out three over six innings and held the Dodgers to two runs on eight hits Sunday in Milwaukee’s 5-1 loss. In his past four starts, Nelson has a 3.46 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 24 innings. He also hit safely in each of his last three starts after going 0-for-59 at the plate in the minor leagues and going hitless in his first seven big league at-bats.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny gave up an unearned run on two hits in one-third on an inning Sunday against the Dodgers. He has appeared in 15 games since coming off the disabled list June 14 and has only been charged with one earned run in 13 1/3 innings, but all five runners he inherited scored.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo gave up three first-inning runs his last time out, snapping a 16 2/3-inning scoreless streak. He will try and get back on track Monday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. In his past 10 starts, Gallardo is 2-2 with a 3.34 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 62 innings. He hasn’t faced the Cubs this season but is 8-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 17 career starts against the Cubs, 4-1 with a 3.21 ERA in nine starts at Wrigley.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in three innings. Chung went on the disabled list retroactive to July 9 due to left shoulder tightness. He began his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had three times with a runner on second base and no outs. Next thing you look up and you’ve got nobody out there. We missed the squeeze, which would’ve changed the ballgame and changed the way I pitch guys late in that game.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after the Brewers lost 5-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers and LHP Clayton Kershaw on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He had yet to resume throwing as of Aug. 10.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera