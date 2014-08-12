Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It was first place vs. last as the Milwaukee Brewers opened a seven-game road swing just 90 miles from home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field.

The Central Division-leading Brewers were coming off a six-game homestand where they took two-of-three from the Dodgers and Giants, both jockeying for the top stop in the National League West.

“The highlights are just playing the two good teams with good pitching staffs and we were able to win some ballgames,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said prior to Monday’s game. “We’re still making a lot of mistakes that I could like to clean up, but I think pitching’s been really good and a couple of bullpen guys are starting to get back to where they were before.”

Monday’s 3-1 victory over the Cubs helped the Brewers maintain the National League’s second-best record (66-53) and a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place St. Louis.

So a four-game series with the cellar-dwelling Cubs might seem a perfect time to possibly expand on the margin.

Easier said than done. The Brewers have a 6-4 lead in games played so far this season with the Cubs and the teams are deadlocked at 2-2 in games played in Chicago.

The Cubs have won nine of their last 14 and have been bringing up prospects to the parent club, the latest being second baseman Javier Baez.

“We never take any teams lightly because whenever you do, you don’t win the game,” Roenicke said.

The Cubs and Brewers have nine more scheduled games -- including night games on Tuesday and Wednesday and a Thursday day game. Milwaukee then heads west for a weekend series at the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 14-6, 3.42 ERA) at Cubs (Kyle Hendricks, 3-1, 2.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (7-6) made major strides from his last start. On Monday, the Milwaukee right-hander scattered six hits and struck out six as he helped lead the Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game Wrigley Field series. Last Wednesday against the Giants, Gallardo gave up four runs on nine hits and lasted just four innings. The difference on Monday? “I think command (of) the fastball to both sides of the plate and I could go up out of the zone whenever I needed to, which was something that I struggled with last time,” Gallardo said. He allowed just one earned run while walking none in his seven-inning outing.

--C Jonathan Lucroy is second in the National League with 38 doubles -- one behind Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt. Lucroy is on track to hit 52, which would make him the third Brewer all-time with more than 50. He would join Lyle Overbay (53 in 2004) and Aramis Ramirez (50 in 2012). No catcher in major league history has ever led his league in doubles.

-RHP Francisco Rodriguez took over the National League lead with his 36th save on Monday. Rodriguez, 4-4 with a 2.78 ERA, has made 56 appearances and leads the National League with 54 finishes. Rodriguez has pitched 55 innings and struck out 63 while walking just 12. He ranks 12th on the all-time save list with 340 and is two away from passing Rollie Fingers for 11th place.

--1B Mark Reynolds played his 59th game at first base on Monday and, with Lyle Overbay (52 games), have provided a measure of stability at the position. “We envisioned coming into the season that he (Reynolds) was going to get most of it, open to who was swinging better. Lyle was swinging better for a while and I played him more. ... Plus (Reynolds) is outstanding defensively. We put a bunch of guys there last year that hadn’t played the position. I don’t know how many we even played (and) we suffered defensively.”

--RHP Wily Peralta (14-6, 3.42 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season and third against the Cubs in Tuesday’s second game. He started last Thursday vs. San Francisco and earned a 3-1 victory after pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing one run on seven hits while striking out nine and walking one. He has won his last five starts while posting a 1.64 ERA in that span. He’s made 15 quality starts this season. Peralta is 0-2 against the Cubs this season and 2-4 lifetime in seven starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a real nice job. He mixed in his slider, which is usually always good. And the curve balls -- he got some big outs and strikeouts with his curve ball.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, of RHP Yovani Gallardo, who allowed just one earned run while walking none in his seven-inning outing Monday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He had yet to resume throwing as of Aug. 10.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera