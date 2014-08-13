Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Matt Garza remains sidelined with a left oblique strain and has no clue when he might be back.

Officially, the Brewers right-hander is on the 15-day disabled list with an injury apparently suffered during an Aug. 3 start against the Cardinals.

He was originally scheduled to come off the disabled list on Aug. 19. But manager Ron Roenicke suggests that the timeframe would not be enough.

Garza agrees.

“Until it goes away, you can’t really do much, (or you can) re-aggravate it,” Garza told mlb.com. “So we’re just kind of waiting until it all clears up.”

He threw 71 pitches in six scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Aug. 3 and left that game with a 2-0 lead.

Garza, who is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA over 145 2/3 innings, was traded by the Cubs to the Texas Rangers last July. He signed with Milwaukee as a free agent earlier this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 11-6, 3.33 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 1-1, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta (14-7) was denied a shot at his sixth straight victory and suffered a 3-0 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday. Peralta, who worked 6 1/3 innings and threw 99 pitches, gave up three earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out three. He slipped to 14-7. “He struggled with his command,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “He made some great pitches but overall he battled again. He battles when he’s not on and he still keeps them down to three runs. With our offense that should be good enough.”

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 1-for-3 and is now hitting .321 in 60 games since coming off the disabled list on June 4. Ramirez, who played for the Cubs between 2003-11, is a career .307 hitter (681-for-2,218) in 608 games at Wrigley Field.

--1B Lyle Overbay has split time (52 games) with Mark Reynolds at first base but not much of late as Reynolds has had the bulk of the playing time. But Overbay has seen spot action as a pinch hitter and is .412 in that role. He’s also batting .378 with runners in scoring position whether pinch hitting or starting.

--3B Jason Rogers continues to swing a hot bat for the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville team. Rogers, the 2013 minor league player of the year, hit three home runs and drove in nine runs in last Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of Round Rock. He’s hitting .301 in 38 games with the Sounds with six doubles, seven home runs, 28 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He earned organizational honors last year while with Double-A Huntsville after hitting .270 in 133 games with 22 home runs and 87 RBIs.

--RHP Kyle Lohse (11-6, 3.33 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and third against the Cubs on Wednesday night. He started and had no decision last Friday against the Dodgers in the Brewers’ 9-3 win. Lohse had 17 quality starts this year and opponents are batting .248 against him. Milwaukee is 16-8 in his starts. Lohse is 7-6 with a 4.71 ERA in 22 career starts against the Cubs, including a 2-0 record this season. He’s 3-2 in eight career starts at Wrigley Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He had yet to resume throwing as of Aug. 12.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera