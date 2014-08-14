Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- There are no guarantees in baseball, but the recent performances of closer Francisco Rodriguez come awfully close.

The 32-year-old right-handed reliever leads the major leagues with 36 saves.

Moreover, he’s recorded saves in his last seven opportunities, including the Brewers’ 3-1 win at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

”He started out the season really locked in early and nobody was getting on base,“ manager Ron Roenicke said. ”Sometimes I have to use him a lot and then (other times) he disappears and I don’t use him for a week, and I think his command got a little off.

“It looks like he’s back with his good command.”

Rodriguez, who has finished 54 games the season, has entered 49 times in the ninth inning.

He is 4-4 with a 2.78 ERA, 63 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-55

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-1, 1.80 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 6-12, 5.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse (11-7) lasted just three innings, gave up four runs and departed to start the fourth after tweaking his right ankle during a third-inning at-bat. “I didn’t feel right from the start,” Lohse said. “And then tweaked it trying to check a swing and from there I (couldn‘t) push off the way I want to. ... I probably could have kept going, but ... you have to be smart and not hurt something else.”

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez offers the closest thing to a guarantee these days for the Brewers. The 32-year-old closer has a major-league-leading 36 saves. Moreover, he has recorded saves in each of his last seven opportunities, including a 3-1 win at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

--C Martin Maldonado went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and RBI on Wednesday and combined with teammate Rickie Weeks with back-to-back seventh-inning home runs. It was Maldonado’s third of the season and first in 28 games since hitting his last on May 14 at Pittsburgh.

--3B Jonathon Lucroy went 1-for-4 and snapped an 0-for-11 hitless skid to begin the series with an eighth-inning triple to the right-field corner. The triple was the third of the year for Lucroy, who failed to score. He’s batting .303 with 28 doubles, 12 homers and 53 RBIs.

--Mike Fiers (1-1, 1.80 ERA) makes his second start and sixth appearance for the Brewers on Thursday. He pitched last Saturday against the Dodgers and picked up a 4-1 victory while working eight innings and giving up one earned run on three hits and a walk. Fiers was called up from Triple-A Nashville last Saturday and moved into the rotation in place of injured Matt Garza. He is 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA in two career games (one start) vs. the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He started out the season really locked in early and nobody was getting on base. Sometimes I have to use him a lot and then (other times) he disappears and I don’t use him for a week, and I think his command got a little off. It looks like he’s back with his good command.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on RHP Francisco Rodriguez, who has converted seven straight save chances and leads the majors with 36.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He had yet to resume throwing as of Aug. 12.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera