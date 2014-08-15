Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Matt Garza is already out of the Brewers starting rotation. Could Kyle Lohse be next?

For now, the Milwaukee Brewers appear to have some flexibility in the rotation after Lohse tweaked his right ankle and departed after just three innings of work in Wednesday’s start against the Chicago Cubs.

Lohse aggravated a minor injury suffered during an Aug. 2 start at St. Louis. He said it happened on a check swing on a second pitch from Cubs starter Tsuyoshi Wada during a third-inning at-bat during Wednesday’s 4-2 Brewers loss.

And it subsequently made it more difficult for Lohse to push off his right leg when he returned to the mound.

“It affected him, it affected his landing,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said.

Lohse gave up solo home runs to Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo in the bottom of the third as the Cubs opened a 4-0 lead.

“It’s just one of those things,” Lohse said. “We’ll stay on the treatment that we’ve been doing, and figure out if we can do something to enable me to do the things I need to do to make pitches.”

The rotation is set through Sunday and the Brewers have off days on Monday and next Thursday. For now, Roenicke said Lohse could still be on track for his next start sometime next week.

“I‘m not confident, but I think he will,” Roenicke said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-3, 4.00 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zach Greinke, 12-8, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers (2-1) turned in another impressive performance in Milwaukee’s 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Fiers struck out a career-high 14 and became the first Brewer ever with that many strikeouts and no runs allowed as he worked six scoreless innings while giving up just three hits and walking one. “I knew he was striking out a lot of guys, I didn’t know he had those kind of numbers. It’s impressive,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. Fiers was dominating from the start, striking out seven of the first nine Cubs he faced, including five straight between the second and third innings.

--RHP Kyle Lohse’s status for his next start remains up in the air after he tweaked his right ankle during a Wednesday at-bat. And it subsequently made it more difficult for Lohse to push off his right leg when he returned to the mound. “It affected him, it affected his landing,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. Lohse aggravated a minor injury suffered during an Aug. 2 start at St. Louis. Milwaukee has two open dates next week and some rotation flexibility.

--CF Carlos Gomez has been hit by a pitch on the hands or wrist 13 times this season yet has avoided injury. Still, the Brewers’ leadoff batter wore protective shielding on a sleeve this week -- just in case. Gomez is batting .287 and has reached base 173 times, including 129 hits and 31 walks.

--SS Elian Herrera went 3-for-4, recording his second multi-hit game of the month with two singles and an RBI triple on Thursday. It was his second career three-base hit and first since June 28, 2012 with the Dodgers. He has seven hits in five August games, going .412 (7-for-17).

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (2-3, 4.00 ERA) makes his seventh Brewers start and second against the Dodgers in Friday’s opener of a three-game weekend series. He has had four quality starts, all in his last four outings. Nelson went 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) at Triple-A Nashville this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Fiers) was really, really good. Downward angle, he had a breaking ball, off speed stuff and kept the ball down and actually was locating very well down in the zone.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, of RHP Mike Fiers, who struck out a career-high 14 and became the first Brewer ever with that many strikeouts and no runs allowed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyle Lohse (right ankle) tweaked his right ankle during an Aug. 13 at-bat. His status for his next start remains up in the air.

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He had yet to resume throwing as of Aug. 12.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera