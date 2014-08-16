Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES --- Francisco Rodriguez was humbled to have his name next to a Hall of Famer, but it’s all about the wins and losses right now.

Rodriguez retired the side in the ninth for his 37th save and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Rodriguez recorded his 341st save, tying him with Hall of Famer and former Brewer Rollie Fingers for 11th on the career list.

“It means a lot,” Rodriguez said of the honor. “Lot of work has paid off. It is huge.”

Still, Rodriguez made it a point to mention he cares more about wins than individual achievements.

“I don’t play this game to break records. I play this game because I like it,” Rodriguez said.

Regarding the win, Rodriguez added, “It’s huge, especially with the starters that they have. We have to take advantage of every single opportunity we got to get some runs. To steal (a win) was huge for us.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-55

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-6, 3.44 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 14-2, 1.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse will skip his next start because of lingering soreness in his right foot. Lohse left after three innings in his last start Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.

--RHP Matt Garza played catch Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list Aug. 5 with a left oblique injury. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Ryan Braun returned to the lineup Friday after missing Thursday’s win over the Cubs. Braun went 1-for-4 in Friday’s win of the opening three-game set against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

--INF Mark Reynolds has been better than advertised defensively, manager Ron Roenicke said. “We knew we were going to get home runs from him, RBIs, we knew that, but I didn’t realize how good he was going to be defensively,” Roenick said. “He’s saved a lot of runs at third when Aramis (Ramirez) was out and he’s saved us a lot or runs at first.” Reynolds entered Friday’s game against the Dodgers batting .210, but has a club-high 21 home runs along with 42 RBIs.

--INF Lyle Overbay came through again for the Brewers in Friday night’s 6-3 win over the Dodgers. Overbay’s bases-clearing double broke up a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning and lifted the Brewers past the Dodgers. Overbay is 8-for-18 as a pinch hitter this season with two doubles, a homer and seven RBIs. Overbay said he was looking for something to drive --- in this case a fastball --- against Dodgers reliever Jamey Wright, who gave up all five runs in the pivotal inning. “You just have to see a pitch up and hope for the best,” said Overbay, who is 8-for-18 (.444) as a pinch hitter this season. “He made a mistake. It was away, but it was up. Usually, he gets it down in the zone. Guess I‘m lucky. Better luckier than good.”

--SS Jean Segura departed after the seventh with a bruise on his right hand after attempting to break up a double play. Manager Ron Roenicke said x-rays were negative, though Segura’s hand was sore.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We grind it out and find ways to win, and we did.” -- INF Lyle Overbay, whose bases-clearing double broke up a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning and lifted the Brewers past the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jean Segura (bruised right hand) departed the Aug. 15 game. Manager Ron Roenicke said x-rays were negative, though Segura’s hand was sore.

--RHP Kyle Lohse (right ankle) tweaked his right ankle during an Aug. 13 at-bat. He will skip his next start because of lingering soreness in his right foot.

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He had yet to resume throwing as of Aug. 12. He played

catch Aug. 15 for the first time since going on the DL. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

