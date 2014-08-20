Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Jim Henderson’s frustrating season came to a disappointing end Tuesday morning on an operating table in Florida.

The right-handed reliever underwent surgery on his right shoulder and will not return in 2014, manager Ron Roenicke said.

Henderson emerged as the Brewers’ closer last season, racking up 28 saves in 32 opportunities but had problems with command and velocity during spring training and was replaced by veteran Francisco Rodriguez on Opening Day.

He got off to a slow start and had a 2-1 record and a 7.15 ERA in 14 appearances before landing on the disabled list with inflammation in his right shoulder on May 2.

Twice, Henderson went out on a minor league rehab assignment but the results weren’t there and finally, the decision was made to operate on his shoulder for the second time in his career.

With an expected four-month recovery time, the 31-year-old’s future is uncertain.

”It’s a tough road,“ manager Ron Roenicke said. ”Rehabbing is always tough. I‘m sure he’s got questions about whether he’s going to come back or not. That’s a tough thing to go through. Not a good year for it.

“Mentally, you get through it, and hopefully you heal up physically and are able to get back out there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-55

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 9-12, 3.95 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-3, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucory started at first base Tuesday and hit two doubles and scored twice. He leads the National League with 42 doubles this season and is 8-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs in his last six games.

--RHP Mike Fiers went seven innings and held the Blue Jays to a run on two hits and a walk while striking out six. In three starts since joining the rotation Aug. 8, Fiers has struck out 25 batters in 21 innings of work while issuing just three walks.

--RHP Jim Henderson underwent surgery Tuesday on his ailing right shoulder and will not return this season, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday. After struggling in spring training, Henderson lost the closer’s job on opening day and never returned to his 2013 form, posting a 2-1 record and 7.11 ERA in 14 appearances before landing on the DL May 2 with right shoulder inflammation.

--RHP Matt Garza played catch from about 120 feet Tuesday and is on track to rejoin the team in early September, manager Ron Roenicke said. Garza has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 with a strained left oblique.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like I can compete at this level, and compete well at this level. If I‘m doing what I‘m doing and focusing on what I need to do on the mound -- throwing strikes and spotting the ball up -- I feel like I can pitch like this and help this team out.” -- RHP Mike Fiers, who went seven innings and held the Blue Jays to a run on two hits and a walk while striking out six.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent surgery Aug. 19 and will not return this season. The procedure was performed in Florida by Dr. James Andrews.

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He played catch Aug. 15 for the first time since going on the DL. He began doing flat-ground throwing on Aug. 17. He played catch from about 120 feet Aug. 19 and is on track to rejoin the team in early September, manager Ron Roenicke said.

--RHP Kyle Lohse (sore right ankle) was hurt during his Aug. 13 at-bat. He will be moved back in the rotation and skip a start.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3, then moved his rehab to Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera