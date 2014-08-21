Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Losing a key starter late in the season often spells doom for contenders.

Not so for the Brewers, who have gotten by just fine with right-hander Mike Fiers filling in for Matt Garza, who went on the disabled list in early August after straining his left oblique.

Fiers has been nothing short of dominant, winning all three of his starts while holding opponents to two runs in 21 innings. He had a 14-strikeout performance last week at Chicago.

The stretch is reminiscent of the one put forth by Fiers as a rookie in 2012, when he allowed no more than two earned runs in 10 of his first 12 starts, going at least six innings in each of those outings.

Manager Ron Roenicke notices one glaring difference between that Fiers and the one who is currently blowing the league away.

“When we saw him come up two years ago and he was so good, this is what he was doing,” Roenicke said. “I do see him commanding the baseball better. Instead of just throwing the ball by a guy high, he’s actually -- if (the catcher) is calling for it high and away -- he’s hitting that spot. Before, we were just mixing up pitches and all his stuff was good, but I think he’s commanding the ball better. That should make him a lot more consistent for what he does in the long range.”

Consistency became a problem for Fiers, who seemed to run out of gas late in 2012 and went 3-6 with a 6.99 ERA in his final 10 starts. He opened the 2013 season in the rotation and struggled, giving up six runs over five innings in his first start and going 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA in 11 appearances (three starts) before being shipped to Triple-A Nashville, where a broken arm added to the frustration.

Fiers turned things around this year and had 129 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings -- along with a 2.55 ERA in 17 starts -- when he was called up to take over for Garza.

“Every start, every month, every year, I feel like I get better mentally and physically,” Fiers said. “Being up here, having the experience and taking what I‘m doing right and seeing things I‘m doing wrong and kind of changing those, getting better from it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 4-3, 3.73 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-6, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson saw his streak of five consecutive quality starts snapped Wednesday after he gave up four runs on eight hits and couldn’t get out of the sixth inning in a 9-5 loss to the Blue Jays. In nine starts since joining the rotation on July 12, Nelson is 1-4 and has allowed 22 earned runs in 42 innings.

--LHP Will Smith gave up a two-run home run to Blue Jays CF Colby Rasmus in the ninth inning Wednesday, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive appearances without allowing a home run. Before Wednesday, Smith hadn’t allowed a run in his last eight appearances and had struck out eight in six innings.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler gave up a three-run home run to Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista, snapping a string of 13 consecutive outings without allowing a home run. Kintzler has had an up-and-down season but had allowed just two earned runs during that stretch.

--CF Carlos Gomez hit his 21st home run of the season Wednesday, a two-run shot in the sixth inning off Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey in Milwaukee’s 9-5 loss to Toronto. After hitting .304 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in the first half, he’s batting .231 with six home runs and 14 RBIs since the All-Star break.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “Every start, every month, every year, I feel like I get better mentally and physically. Being up here, having the experience and taking what I‘m doing right and seeing things I‘m doing wrong and kind of changing those, getting better from it.” -- RHP Mike Fiers, who has given up two runs in his last 21 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He played catch Aug. 15 for the first time since going on the DL. He began doing flat-ground throwing Aug. 17. He played catch from about 120 feet Aug. 19 and was on track to rejoin the team in early September, manager Ron Roenicke said.

--RHP Kyle Lohse (sore right ankle) was hurt during his Aug. 13 at-bat. He will be moved back in the rotation and skip a start.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3, then moved his rehab to Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera